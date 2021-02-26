“We are facing a historic opportunity to transform the economy through three levers of change such as digitization, ecological transition and training.” This is how King Felipe VI referred this Friday to the boost that Spain intends to give to the activity thanks to European aid, of which it has already budgeted for this year a first tranche of 27,000 million. Felipe VI has participated in the ceremony for the 2020 National SME Award, organized by Banco Santander and the Spanish Chamber of Commerce with the collaboration of Grupo PRISA, which was attended by the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Huntsman.

In his speech, he pointed out that SMEs, which make up 99% of the Spanish business fabric and 66% of employment, are “a true backbone” of society, and that it is a priority to ensure that they can carry out their activity in the best possible way. possible situation. “Many businesses have been forced to close despite efforts, others have been able to maintain and even create employment,” he stressed, and stressed the importance of a “fruitful” public-private collaboration.

Montero has also insisted on the importance of SMEs for the Spanish economy: “We want SMEs to be the protagonists of the Recovery Plan.” The government spokeswoman has warned that there are still some difficult months ahead, but that there is confidence that 2021 will be the year of recovery thanks to vaccines and after the severe blow inflicted by the pandemic last year. “This transit situation requires other more precise instruments, more adapted, for the most affected sectors.” In this sense, Montero has reiterated that a package of 11,000 million for hotels and tourism will be approved, as announced by the President of the Government Pedro Sánchez, but has not given more details about its format except that it will be announced “shortly.” “The objective is to prevent viable companies from suffering solvency problems in this period,” he added.

Montero recalled that the Government has offered a cushion to companies during the toughest moments of the crisis, through ICO credits and the extraordinary financing that the autonomous communities have received to face the decline in activity. The minister has reiterated that the European aid will suppose an additional support, of 2,000 million specifically for SMEs, and that they will suppose an “opportunity to take the leap”. “We have to lay the foundations for a new production model capable of competing,” he said.

In this fourth edition of the National SME Award, all the participation records have been broken, with 1,600 registered from 50 provinces and Ceuta. A new category has also been introduced, the best initiative to fight the pandemic. José Luis Bonet, president of the Spanish Chamber of Commerce, has reiterated that small and medium-sized companies are the sector that requires the most support at this difficult time. “The pandemic has confronted companies with a shock unprecedented ”, he affirmed, but he was confident that the arrival of European aid and the progress in the vaccination process will bring the tunnel exit closer. All this, he said, should serve to promote, above all, business transformation. “Right now, transformation is synonymous with survival.”

The national SME of the year award has been assigned to the facial recognition and biometrics company FacePhi Biometría. In addition, the national second prize for training and employment was awarded to the biotechnology company Viralgen Vector Core; Engineering Projects and Consulting Lanza has won in the category of responsible company; Fonyou Telecom has been chosen for the 2020 internationalization award; Gas Nitrogen has been awarded the special mention for the best initiative to fight the pandemic, for having created a mechanical ventilator that has been used in hospitals in Catalonia; in innovation and digitization has won Wallbox Charges.

The president of Banco Santander, Luis Isasi, has also emphasized the fundamental role played by Spanish SMEs and the difficult situation in which they find themselves due to the outbreak of the pandemic. “SMEs generate wealth and employment and contribute to the stability of our country,” he said. “Without private initiative there will be no SMEs, without SMEs there will be no employment and without employment there will be no growth.” Isasi recalled that the entity he chairs has financed 100,000 million between ICO lines and own funds to companies, SMEs and the self-employed. “From the first moment we have tried to be part of the solution,” he said, and reiterated the bank’s willingness to help in the management of European funds. “Our SMEs need our collective effort, and they also deserve it”, he concluded.