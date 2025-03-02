03/02/2025



Full support to Ukraine, with “words and actions.” Felipe VI has taken advantage of the opening dinner of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) to launch an unequivocal message of solidarity and support to Ukraine, precisely at a time when the support of the United States is in question and European nations try to articulate a common response that triggers peace in fair conditions for the attacked nation.

The King recalled, precisely, that the Mobile edition of the Mobile opened precisely under the impact of the “war with the Russian invasion.” «The reasons for the firm condemnation and rejection of such aggression contrary to international legality and the letter of United Nations They are still very valid and our country, next to the EU and many others continue to do so, ”said the monarch.

However, what could have been a message of support without major draft, the king has practically transformed it into an exhortation to European countries – it is understood that with the United States it can no longer be counted – so that they pass from words to the facts. «I want to send, therefore, once again and from this great world event, our coherent and sustained message of solidarity and support, supported by words and actionsto the Ukrainian people in their legitimate defense and their aspiration and right to achieve just and lasting peace, defending their territorial independence and integrity.

Apart from the allusion to the Ukraine War, and in a speech, as usual, in Spanish, Catalan and English, the king has referred to the importance of a hall that first reaped in Barcelona in Barcelona in 2006, year from which «has not stopped growing until it became a Solid sector reference». The MWC has signed an indefinite continuity contract with Fira de Barcelona, ​​which hosts it in its facilities.









Before the representatives of the sector, grouped in the employer of the mobile industry and organizer of the Congress, the GSMAFelipe VI has valued the ability of Spain to lead the technological revolution we are living. “Our country has one of the best infrastructure for the world’s connectivity,” as well as the “largest fiber optic network in the world.”

In the same way, he has defended the Importance of Spanish As a language of global use, “the third most used ‘online'”, only behind Mandarin and English, with 515 million users.

On the other hand, tonight’s meeting has also served to make evident the new institutional climate that is breathed in Catalonia. During the ‘procés, the opening dinner of Mobile World Congress had to be a rather reliable thermometer of the deterioration level political and institutional. From the serious disturbances in the environment of the Palau de la Música in 2018, to the successive plants of Ada Colau and the president of the Generalitat on duty, who refused to participate in the reception to the king.

With the relay at the City Council of Barcelona and the Palau de la Generalitat, the situation has been completely normalized, and a proof of this has been the opening dinner held tonight in the Oval Hall of the National Palace of Montjuïc, which has elapsed with absolute normality. All in their interventions without getting out of the script, waiting tomorrow from the inauguration of a fair that hopes to gather some 100,000 peoplelargely managers of the world mobile ecosystem, although more and more the hall has become a multiplatform where all sectors have a place, including a nutritional ministerial representation of dozens of countries.

Upon arrival, the king has been received President of the GeneralitatSalvador Illa, as well as the ministers Óscar López and Jordi Hereu. On behalf of the Government, Minister López has spoken instead of President Pedro Sánchez, this afternoon at the London Summit on purpose precisely from Ukraine. Inside the MNAC, it has been received by the Executive Vice President of the European Commission, Teresa Ribera; the Government delegate, Carlos Prieto; the mayor of Barcelona, ​​Jaume Collboni; the mayor of L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, David Quirós, and the directors Alícia Romero and Jaume Sàmper. The king has also greeted the president of the GSMA Council, Marc Murtra; The general director, Mats Granryd; The president, John Hoffman, and the president of Fira de Barcelona, ​​Pau Relat.

In addition, he has greeted the president of the Chamber of Spain, José Luis Bonet; the president of the Chamber of Barcelona, ​​Josep Santacreu; the general director of Fira de Barcelona, ​​Constantí Serrallonga, and the CEO of Mwcapital Barcelona, Francesc Fajulaamong others.

Before, and prior to the official dinner, the CEO of GSMA, John Hoffman, has encrypted in “around 100,000” the visitors of the Mobilede 2025, although he has pointed out that they do not expect a great Growth with respect to last year. He has said this Sunday at the Mobile Lunch, organized by the Mobile World Capital (MWCapital) Barcelona, ​​as previous of the Hall, which is held between Monday and Thursday at the Gran Via Via in Barcelona.

The Secretary of State Antonio Hernando has also participated at the beginning of the act; The Minister of the Generalitat company and work, Miquel Sàmper, the deputy mayor of the City Council of Barcelona, ​​Jordi Valls, and the CEO of Mwcapital.

Hoffman stressed that the first edition of Talent Aren Fira de Barcelona, It will help to add visitors. Asked if the geopolitical situation can affect Congress, has denied it and recalled that more than 200 countries and regions participate.