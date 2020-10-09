“Let’s demonstrate an image of unity that provides a stable and beneficial environment for companies, thus generating greater wealth and employment,” said Felipe VI this Friday in Barcelona. The King and the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, have participated in an economic event organized by the Free Zone Consortium, the BNEW awards. The Monarch, who had not come to the Catalan capital since November 2019, has taken advantage of his intervention before entrepreneurs and various socialist positions to make a call to “work together” and generate stability in companies, thus facilitating the exit from the crisis.

No representatives of the Government or Parliament have participated in the awards ceremony at the France station. The event was held a few hours before the extraordinary Council of Ministers began, in which the state of alarm was finally decreed for Madrid and thus applied a perimeter closure of the city as a control measure for covid-19. Some 600 people, according to Mossos calculations, have gathered in the area to protest the presence of the King, without any relevant incidents.

In his speech, the King defended the image of competitiveness and productive excellence that Spain has “carved out” for itself. “Let us work together to maintain it, to increase it where it is necessary,” said Felipe VI. The speech, in Castilian and Catalan, has also advocated for Barcelona to maintain its “avant-garde” role and “cosmopolitan and modern” character. The winners of the Barcelona New Economy Week (BNEW) awards have been praised for innovating in the midst of the pandemic. “I am convinced that with your talent and motivation, the Spanish economy will advance on the path of overcoming this crisis,” said the King.

Both have arrived at the Estación de Francia under a strong security operation and with several protests by anti-monarchists in the surroundings. Despite the extraordinary Council of Ministers, Sánchez has not canceled his participation in the awards, which has meant the return of the Monarch to the city after the controversy generated after the suspension of his trip to participate in the delivery of dispatches of the last promotion of students of the Judicial School and that was vetoed by the Government.

From the first hour, the Mossos d’Esquadra have shielded the surroundings of the train station, momentarily converted into an exhibition center. The police mechanism is similar to that of the Council of Ministers that was held in Barcelona in December 2018. The Catalan police have closed the entrances to the Ciutadella park, next to the Estación de Francia, but have allowed entry to the Parlament to deputies, workers and the press, because today the plenary session of the Chamber is expected to debate different questions to the Government.

A few meters from where the King has spoken, hundreds of people have demonstrated against his visit. Some of the protesters have thrown colored powders at the police line, in Pla de Palau, next to the Francia station. In addition, political parties, unions and pro-independence entities have convened a human chain from the station to the Columbus monument, at the end of La Rambla. The chain is organized by ANC, JxCat, ERC, CUP, USTEC-STEs, Intersindical-CSC, IAC, Plataforma Pro Seleccions Esportives Catalanes, CIEMEN and Drets. The Mossos have removed several banners displayed in private homes where messages are read contrary to the visit of Felipe VI.

During the protests, several protesters have twice rebuked a journalist from Ana Rosa Quintana’s Telecinco program while she was trying to connect live with the network. On the second occasion, the Mossos riot police have come to the aid of the reporter, Mayka Navarro, who has finally declined her help.

After noon, the protests have been dissolving. Some photos of the King have been burned before, including the president of the ANC, Elisenda Paluzie. At the end, a group of young people tried to enter the Francia station, when the monarch and the president were no longer there, and the Mossos together with the private security of the installation have prevented them. They have also tried to access the Ciutadella park, and finally they have continued cutting the streets towards the center. Upon their arrival at Plaça de Catalunya, the police detained and identified them.