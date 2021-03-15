Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Sharjah “Wasif” Arab Gulf League U-21 reduced the points difference behind Al Ain “the leader” to 3 points by the end of Round 20, which saw the “King” outperform its host Khor Fakkan by a clean double, to raise its score to 42 points, while the “Leader” stumbled in a draw. At home in front of its guest Al Wahda 2-2, to keep Al Ain ahead with 45 points, while Shabab Al-Ahly advanced to third place with 40 points by beating Ajman 4-1, compared to 39 for Al-Wahda fourth.

In Round 21, which starts on Wednesday, all eyes are on the confrontation of Sharjah and Shabab Al-Ahly at the Al-Awal Stadium in Khalid bin Mohammed Stadium, while Al Ain is testing its lead again in front of Baniyas X

Apart from the club standings conflict, Round 20 renewed the exciting race for top scorer in League 21, after Hazaa Sabet Khater, the Al-Jazira striker, scored his team’s only goal in the 1-1 draw against Hatta, raising his personal tally to 13 goals in the lead, on par with his colleague Ahmed Fawzi Qaid Pride of Abu Dhabi, and Sayed Khamis, the Bani Yas striker.