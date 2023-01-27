Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Sharjah and Shabab Al-Ahly tied 0-0 in the match that was held this evening, “Friday”, at Sharjah Stadium, in “Round 14” of the “ADNOC Professional League”.

With this tie, “Al-Fursan” maintained the top of the standings with 29 points, followed by “The King” second with 28 points, waiting to face Al-Wahda and Al-Wasl tomorrow, “Saturday”, which may mix the papers of the introduction, with “Al-Annabi” having 26 points, and “The Emperor”. » 25 points.

The meeting carried many hints of danger from the two teams on the goal, but neither of them succeeded in scoring in the first half, and the two coaches tried to make several substitutions in the second half, without things changing.