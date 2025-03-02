King Felipe VI and the president of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa, presided this Sunday the welcome dinner of the Mobile World Congress (MWC). After years marked by the strips and loosers in the protocol in which the different presidents of the Generalitat avoided photography with the monarch, the institutional normality was the tonic of this new Catalan stage. “Mobile is an essential date for those who work in technology and for those who are passionate about technology”celebrated the monarch.

“Catalonia is once again located as a nerve point of technological innovation,” added the king, in Catalan. And he closed: “He is the biggest and most influential world connectivity event.”

The Catalan institutional delegation was headed by Salvador Illa, whose only presence at the reception was already news. Was not the president of the ParliamentJosep Rull, who will be at the reception. The example of the Presidents Quim Torra and Pere Aragonès -and the mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau -who did not receive the king in the traditional kissing of dinner. He seedling He started in the 2018 edition as a protest against the monarch’s speech after the independence referendum of October 1. Interestingly, the last to receive the king was Carles Puigdemont in February 2017.

“In cooperation between administrations and civil society is the way we have achieved that the economy will prosper. Generating prosperity is one of the key priorities of the Government“Illa said during his speech.” And technology has a transcendental role to generate and share this prosperity, “he added. Dinner also had the added incentive of being One of the first public events of the recently appointed president of Telefónica, Marc Murtrawhich replaced José María Álvarez-Pallete in mid-January. Álvarez Pallete was not just the first Spanish Teleco Executive; Until her goodbye of the quoted she was also the president of the GSMA, the employer of operators organized by the Mobile World Congress.

He was not, on the other hand, the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, in London for the summit on the future of Ukraine. The Minister for the Digital and Public Function of Spain, Óscar López, replaced him. “We advance in equal opportunities and create the conditions to attract talent and opportunities, this is the Spanish model,” said the socialist leader.

The event was the climax on the first day in which Barcelona breathes Mobile -the fair officially starts on Monday. Brands such as Honor and Xiaomi already presented their last devices and the Mobile World Capital Association held a reception of the Roca brothers (Celler de Can Roca) in the Palau de la Música. “The most important thing about this event is not the direct impact, it is the impulse it generates throughout the ecosystem,” said Francesc Fajula, CEO of the entity.

The act; in which the presence of Illa and the Minister of Digital Transformation and Public Function, Óscar López; He was finally chaired by the CONSELLER D’Enzus i TreballMiquel Sàmper. “We want to be a pool of talent and we have everything to be, with an ecosystem with more than 2,000 START UPSdigital infrastructure, a political vision and international positioning, “said the socialist leader. “Catalonia is and has to be the home of the Mobile”he added.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructure, Antonio Hernando Vera, highlighted the role of technology in a context of political, social and economic changes, as well as the importance of the MWC to respond to the challenges and opportunities of digital transformation, and has advocated by promoting these days “agreements, projects and ideas that make technology an engine of shared prosperity.”

Mobile World Congress figures

The Mobile World Congress of this year 2025 hopes to exceed 101,000 attendees last year and leave an economic impact of between 540 million and 550 million euros, more than the 502 million of the fair last year. The 2019 record will not be exceeded, when 109,000 congressmen were reached, before pandemic and mass streamings in this type of event.

According to organization data, it will tell 2,700 exhibitors, 184 delegations of countries and 72 ministers and high positions of the European Union.