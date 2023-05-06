This Saturday, May 6, the United Kingdom is preparing for the historic event of the coronation of Carlos III as king. In this context, the king and his wife, the queen consort Camilla, left the Buckingham Palace in the Diamond Jubilee State Carriage to start your journey through the streets of London, towards the westminster abbey where the ceremony will take place.

A military deployment to welcome

On their way out, the king and queen were greeted by massive lines of soldiers on The Mall who presented arms and chanted the traditional cry “God save the king” as the horse-drawn carriage passed in front of them.

For their part, thousands of people were along the route to witness this historic moment and acclaim the royal couple.

The Diamond Jubilee State Carriage

The carriage used for this tour is an important piece of royal history, it is about the Diamond Jubilee State Carriagewhich was built in 1897 specifically for the coronation of King Edward VII.

This gold and black carriage is drawn by eight horses and its interior is lined with red velvet.

The roof of the carriage is covered by a painting called “Triumph of Truth” and is adorned with various details of gold and silver. This elegant piece is a true work of art and a showcase of the art of carriage making.

A historic moment that transcends borders

The coronation of Carlos III it is a historic moment not only for the UK but for the entire world, and is expected to have a major cultural and social impact on a global level.

The coronation is an event that combines tradition and modernity, with a mixture of religious and secular ceremonies, which will take place to mark the beginning of the reign of Carlos III.

A host of celebrities are expected to attend the ceremony, which will certainly add a touch of glamor to this highly anticipated event.

The presence of political leaders and royalty from around the world underscores the importance of this event and the relevance of the British monarchy today.