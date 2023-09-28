Felipe VI and Juan Carlos I will meet today in the province of Pontevedra, on the seashore and 15 kilometers away from each other, but it is not planned that they will see each other. This afternoon the King inaugurates the La Toja-Atlantic Link Forum, on the island of the municipality of O Grove, which brings together politicians, representatives of institutions and businessmen for three days. Nearby, in Sanxenxo, Juan Carlos I continues exercising at the helm of the Rascal to prepare your participationThe eighth Rey Juan Carlos I Regatta, which begins this Thursday and will last until Sunday, in which the emeritus is favorite in his class (6m). There is no scheduled date between the two until the private family celebration that will take place on October 31 at the El Pardo Palace after the swearing in of the Constitution before the Cortes by Princess Leonor on her 18th birthday. Officially, they are not scheduled to meet today.

The former head of state arrived in Galicia on Monday by private plane, on his fourth visit to Spain since settling in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) in August 2020, in the midst of a scandal over his fortune hidden abroad. Since this last arrival in Galicia, the emeritus has maintained a low profile, with few outings and focused on sailing. This Wednesday, for example, he went out to train for two and a half hours, as he detailed in his X account (formerly Twitter) the regatta account (@RegataReyJC). Press attention has also waned in this fourth visit to Sanxenxo.

The King, for his part, plans to arrive on Thursday before 4:30 p.m. to the island of A Toja to inaugurate the Atlantic forum, an intellectual and economic mecca in recent years of political and social agreements that vindicate the benefits of bipartisanship in Spain. . Felipe VI has been attending this forum since the first edition, in 2019. On this occasion he will be accompanied by the president of the Xunta de Galicia, Alfonso Rueda, and the Minister of Justice, Pilar Llop.

The last time father and son were seen together was in January in Athens, on the occasion of the burial of Constantine of Greece, brother of Doña Sofia, after which, the King said goodbye to the previous monarch with a hug and two kisses before to return to Abu Dhabi. The situation in Pontevedra may be similar to what occurred in May of last year, when both coincided in Abu Dhabi, where Felipe VI went on the occasion of the death of the president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Chief Khalifa Bin Zayed. Nahyan. So, father and son limited themselves to having a telephone conversation.

The King and his father will meet on October 31 at the private family celebration that will take place at the El Pardo Palace for Princess Leonor’s 18th birthday after she swears the Constitution before the Cortes. The emeritus plans to leave Spain on Monday to return to his home in the Emirates.