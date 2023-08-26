Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

The two sides of the “Asian Supplement” for our clubs in the “AFC Champions League 2023-2024”, Shabab Al-Ahly and Sharjah, will drop the curtain on the second round of the “ADNOC Professional League”, on Sunday evening, when the “Al-Fursan” will receive its guest Khorfakkan at Rashid Stadium in Dubai, and face the “King”. » Its guest, Al-Wasl, at Al-Awwal Stadium in the “Smiling Emirate”, before the first stoppage of the league, in conjunction with the gathering of the first and Olympic teams.

Last Tuesday, the youth of Al-Ahly and Sharjah, respectively, played the preliminary round matches for the Asian champions outside their bases, after the “Al-Fursan” lost to its Saudi host Al-Nasr 2-4 in the minutes of fatal time at the “Marsoul Park” stadium in the capital, Riyadh, to miss the opportunity to qualify, while The “King” returned with a pass to the group stage, by defeating its host, Tractor, Iran, 3-1, in the latter’s stronghold, in the city of Tabriz.

In the first match, “Al-Fursan” is looking to wash away the sorrows of the Asian farewell, in the face of its guest, “Al-Nusour”. 3-0 in the first round, while Khor Fakkan turned its loss with a goal against its guest Hatta into a valuable victory 2-1.

And Al-Ahly youth arm themselves with absolute preference in the face of Khor Fakkan, as the latter is one of the 5 clubs that the “Al-Fursan” did not lose to in the “Professional League”, along with Ittihad Kalba, Hatta, Al-Bataeh, and Al-Orouba, and Al-Ahly youth won 6 of the 7 matches that brought the two teams together. , for a tie in one.

The Sharjah Stadium in the “Smiling Emirate” hosts the “Mass Summit” that brings together the “King”, who is happy with the continental qualification for the 2023-2024 AFC Champions League, in front of his guest, the “Emperor”, who is armed with the power of public support for his team’s supporters in the “awaited Clasico”.

The result of the victory in the first round, which witnessed Sharjah’s superiority against its host, Ittihad Kalba 4-3, and Al Wasl crossing the hurdle of its guest, UAE 1-0, increases the factors of excitement for the summit of the conclusion of the “second round”, in light of the common desire to reach the “sixth point”.

The fans of the “King” in the confrontation are awaiting the first appearance of the Tunisian Firas Belarabi, who was absent from participating during the past matches, while Al Wasl coach Milos Milosevic, the Serbian, noted the possibility of the absence of Ali Saleh, who scored the winning goal in the “Falcons” match, due to injury, as he said: “We do not have absences except for Ali Saleh, whose participation has not been confirmed, and we do not want to risk losing the player for a long time for one match.

Tonight’s match bears the number 27 in the history of the two poles’ confrontations in the “Professional League”, where Al Wasl excels with 11 victories, compared to 7 victories for Sharjah, while the tie was settled by 7 other confrontations.

The advantage of the “eighth season”

Shabab Al-Ahly is chasing victory against its guest Khorfakkan in the match in the second round, to enhance its positive appearance in the start of the “Professional League” for the eighth season in its record, after winning the first two rounds during 7 seasons in its history.

Lima sings “Goal 12”

Fabio Lima, Al Wasl star, is at the top of the list of scorers for his team’s matches against Sharjah in the “Professional League”, with 11 goals.

Sunday matches

Shabab Al-Ahly – Khorfakkan 18:00

Sharjah – Al Wasl 20:30