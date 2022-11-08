Tanzania.- In the social networks it is common for love stories to go viral where lovers are several years old, however, the case of deborah babu has left more than one speechless because, in addition to falling in love with a young man 30 years younger that she moved to his native country, Tanzaniain order to unite their lives in marriage.

Although it is common for cases of couples with very different ages to become popular, even with decades in between; The vast majority of these are carried out by men older than their girlfriends or wives, since society still sees the fact that a woman enters into a love relationship with a man younger than her. However, it seems that these types of comments did not make Deborah miss the opportunity to be happy with Saitoty, a member of a tribe from the african country.

According to what was released by international media, the love story between Deborah Babu, originally from Sacramento, California, United Statesand Saitoty, began when she and her daughter, Royce, traveled to Tanzania in October 2017.

After arriving at a beach in Zanzibar, they had their first meeting with the young African, who offered them some souvenirs. And despite the fact that the American citizen did not buy him anything, he asked her if he agreed to take a picture of her with her, since he had never seen a member of the Maasai tribe.

From that first meeting, the chemistry arose between the two, so they exchanged phone numbers and messaged each other for several days. However, Babu had to return to the United States, although they never stopped talking to each other.

In December of that same year, the woman returned to the African nation and, to her great surprise, the young man 30 years her junior asked her to marry him with everything and ring in hand, as detailed by The Sun.

“I never expected to find a husband and marry someone much younger than me, but he is the kindest and most caring man,” she said.

Without thinking, Deborah accepted the young man’s proposal, and they ended up getting married in June 2018 in a traditional Maasai ceremony. Later they had a legally valid wedding in North American territory.

“When he first mentioned marrying me, I thought he was crazy. But my children and family said I shouldn’t worry about the age difference as I had been alone long enough and deserved to be happy,” the woman said. to the aforementioned medium.