In China, where previously teacher beat schoolgirl to death for wrong answer in class, the kindergarten teacher was sentenced to death for poisoning children. The verdict was passed by the Jiaozuo City People’s Court in Henan Province.

Last March, a woman named Wang Yun had an argument with her colleague over parenting methods.

After that, Wang bought sodium nitrite over the Internet and poured a large amount of it into the porridge prepared for the children from the abuser’s group, whom Yun had hoped to blame.

As reported CNN, as a result of Wang Yun’s actions, 25 babies were hospitalized: they started vomiting, many fainted. In 21 cases, severe poisoning was observed. One child died.

As it turned out, Wang had previously tried to poison her husband in the same way, by adding sodium nitrite to the water in 2017. However, the husband survived.

Sodium nitrite has antibacterial and antioxidant properties; therefore, it is used in food production as a preservative and color fixative. Moreover, it is the strongest poison. 4-6 grams of a substance can kill a person. Nitrite is prohibited for use in products for children under three years of age.

Earlier “FACTS” wrote that in a Chinese elementary school, a guard staged a massacre, attacking children with a knife.

