The Kindeman Remedy is the new game developed by the Italian team Troglobytes Games: it is a sort of spiritual sequelunofficial, of the excellent Ravenous Devilsthe debut project of Bad Vices Games that Troglobytes produced.

As can be seen in the trailerthe setting is very similar to the one we described in the Ravenous Devils review and the team made use of the support of Bad Vices, although the collaboration was limited to a series of suggestions.

The protagonist of the game is precisely Dr. Carl Kindeman, hated and alienated from his colleagues because of his “unorthodox” methods, who ends up accepting a job in a squalid prison and takes the opportunity to carry on his cruel, ruthless experiments on prisoners escaping the death penalty.

The final result seems to be somewhere in between the first Hostels and the story of Josef Mengelewith Kindeman who enjoys torturing his guinea pigs in various ways in an attempt to make the discovery that will allow him to achieve the coveted professional success.

“The Kindeman Remedy is a game that explores the furthest reaches of the human body and mind, in a disturbing prison setting based in the United States of the 1950s,” said Saverio Caporusso, CEO of Troglobytes Games.

“We wanted to introduce players to believable characters, who could dispense with their morality and behave in heinous ways for the ‘greater good’, all while leaving players enjoying a fun gaming experience and maybe even getting some squirming. stomach from time to time.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Troglobytes Games on this project. Thanks to their experience and our know-how, we knew they would be the perfect partner to bring our vision of The Kindeman Remedy to life. One thing is certain: The Kindeman Remedy will not it will be for the faint of heart!” added Fabio Belsanti, founder of Age of Games.