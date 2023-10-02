The Kindeman Remedy has one exit date on PCannounced with a trailer by Troglobytes Games and the game’s new publisher, 3D Realms: it will be available on Steam starting November 16th.

Presented last March, The Kindeman Remedy will tell the story of Carl Kindeman, a ruthless and cruel doctor who carries out horrible experiments about prison inmates saved from the death penalty.

Brutal and violent horrorThe Kindeman Remedy will put us in front of disturbing sequences, against the backdrop of an American prison facility in the 1950s, showing us characters who have given up their moral values ​​for a “greater good”.

The authors have called the game an experience “not for the faint of heart”, and the trailer with the release date seems to confirm this. However, there is no news for them console versionswhich we imagine will arrive later.