The Kindeman Remedy has one exit date official on PS4, PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch: the game developed by Troglobytes Games will be available starting from April 11th, at the price of only €7.99.

Available on PC since last November, The Kindeman Remedy tells the gruesome exploits of Dr. Carl Kindeman, who after being rejected by the scientific community due to his questionable methods agrees to work in a prison.

Its objective, however, is not to assist the criminals locked up in the institute's cells, but rather to save them from capital punishment and exploit them to create atrocious experiments that can earn him international recognition.