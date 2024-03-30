The Kindeman Remedy has one exit date official on PS4, PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch: the game developed by Troglobytes Games will be available starting from April 11th, at the price of only €7.99.
Available on PC since last November, The Kindeman Remedy tells the gruesome exploits of Dr. Carl Kindeman, who after being rejected by the scientific community due to his questionable methods agrees to work in a prison.
Its objective, however, is not to assist the criminals locked up in the institute's cells, but rather to save them from capital punishment and exploit them to create atrocious experiments that can earn him international recognition.
An extreme simulator
After having produced the excellent Ravenous Devils, Troglobytes Games has seen fit to try their hand at it themselves a horrifying experienceand The Kindeman Remedy responds to this need in a crystal clear way.
In the game we will be able to experiment with poisons, drugs, deadly substances and a wide range of tools to discover something more about the human body, but will we have the stomach to go all the way?
#Kindeman #Remedy #release #date #PS4 #PS5 #Xbox #Nintendo #Switch
Leave a Reply