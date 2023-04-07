Andrés García and Roberto Palazuelos were great friendshowever, in recent years they had some differences and distanced themselves. Even, on a certain occasion, the protagonist of the emblematic film “Pedro Navaja”, challenged to a duel to the death to the so-called “black diamond”. The Mexican movie star died at the age of 81, last Tuesday afternoon in Acapulco, Guerrero, due to health problems (the exact cause has not been disclosed).

Roberto Palazuelos received the news of the death of andres garcia during a trip to Brazil, describing him as one of the most important people in her life, being him the reason he became an actor“someone I loved like a father, I’m devastated that I couldn’t say goodbye to him and tell him how much I loved him.”

According to the Mexican actor and businessman, third parties distanced him from Andrés García, apparently referring to his wife Margarita Portillo. “Unfortunately, ambitious people who only want their property took him away from me and his children, I will always remember him and I believe that this pain will never go away, he was my great friend and as a father to me, he was a lifetime full of stories and laughter, I ask God to have him in his glory and help me with this pain that breaks my heart, only he knows how important Andrés was to me, goodbye legend, dear father, I will always miss you and I will keep you in my prayers.”

In an interview for the “De primera mano” program of Imagen Televisión, during her husband’s funeral, Mrs. Margarita Portillo, denied Roberto Palazuelos and put him in his placemaking it very clear that he is solely responsible for having distanced himself from Andrés García. When asked about the “Black Diamond” post, he said the following:

He moved away by his own mouth and lies, the things he has been publishing… I have not seen more than one thing that they taught me last night, because the truth is, I am not for that, nor is it important, but that shows you the kind of human being he is and the kind of liar he is.

It is worth mentioning that Roberto Palazuelos in the stories of his Instagram profile shared the last time he saw Andrés García, before “bad people poisoned him with hate”, against his “true loves, filling him with pills”.

Roberto Palazuelos made strong remarks when Andrés García died.

What was the origin of the fight between Roberto Palazuelos and Andrés García?

It all started when Andrés García decided to include Roberto Palazuelos in his will. Before this, they had had some differences and the businessman did not want to see him again. A few months ago, in an interview for the “First Hand” program, Margarita Portillo said that she contacted him and told him that she regretted that a friendship of so many years would end like this. Later, things were fixed between them.

When Andrés García put it in his will, Roberto Palazuelos began to make it public and tell the media that he was the universal heir. This caused the entertainment press to question the Dominican actor, by inheriting all his assets to Roberto, instead of his children. Some day, Andrés got angry at the questions about his will, and said he would get it out, which upset the “Black Diamond”. Before the media he mentioned not have any need and that his smallest property was worth more than all of Andrés’s.

“Then start a fight of egosAndrés says that Beto’s (Roberto Palazuelos) hotels are stick hotels, because they are rustic, that bothered Beto a lot,” said Margarita Portillo. The “Black Diamond” called Margarita’s son on the phone to tell him that he would see to it that Andrés García starved to death.

According to Margarita Portillo, after that call to her son, Roberto Palazuelos damaged a business that her husband had. Andrés García “exploited” against the actor for threatening him and his family, challenging him to a duel to the death.

“Roberto Palazuelos is shit, I picked him up as a child, I taught him what I could and now that he sees me that I’m lame, that I can’t walk and that I have tremendous weakness, now he starts to say hang on… me, you Yes, you have spoken ill of me and saying that I am nobody, imagine that I am nobody, that I have 100 movies, you don’t have any, who the hell are you? interview for “First hand”. In his defense, The businessman expressed that someone is putting wrong ideas into Andrés García.