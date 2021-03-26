The movie of Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train has been a success in Japan and, despite the pandemic, it managed to position itself as the 5th highest grossing film of 2020.

After breaking the $ 400 million dollars, it was inevitable that the movie of Kimetsu no yaiba came to the West. However, you could face problems for your graphic violence.

Will I no longer be able to see the Kimetsu no Yaiba movie?

In USA, the movie of Kimetsu no yaiba is rated R, which means that only in the company of a of legal age will be able to see the film in cinemas.

For Mexico and Latin America the premiere will be next April 22, on March 25, the Konnichiwa Fest will give more details about the movie of Kimetsu no yaiba: dubbing, presale, etc.

The film may receive the same rating as in Japan: PG-13. It wouldn’t be the first time Mexico and USA they will receive different classifications.

Official Japanese Movie Poster for Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train

Another possibility is that it could get censored as it happened with Vinland Saga you had to wait until your departure in Amazon Prime Video to be seen without censorship.

If the movie of Kimetsu no yaiba received the same classification, it can be seen from next June 22 in streaming, according to the official account.

