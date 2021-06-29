The single player mode will run through the first season of the anime and the Infinity Train arc.

It was made to beg, but Guardians of the Night: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Chronicles of Hinokami is already a reality. We are talking about the western version of the Kimetsu no Yaiba game, which will not only be available this fall from CyberConnect2 and SEGA: also It will be translated into Spanish in the texts. And yes, that includes the game’s “story” mode, which will run through the first season of the anime and his most exciting battles at the controls of Tanjiro: that’s right Adventure mode.

Focused on the third story arc of the series, the Asakusa arc, the new gameplay trailer of Kimetsu no Yaiba shows us the Adventure mode in its fullness. And as we mentioned before, this mode will allow us to go through the history of Tanjiro and Nezuko with a combination of cutscenes and exploration phases, who join the battles against the most fearsome demons that the protagonists face in the series.

Although this trailer uses the English voices of the series, the game of Kimetsu no Yaiba will also offer the original Japanese dubbing from the anime. Along with this new trailer, and the announcement of the Spanish translation, Koch Media confirms that the western release of Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles will feature a standard physical edition, a standard digital edition, and a Deluxe digital edition with the same contents as the Japanese one.

Guardians of the Night – Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles will be available on October 15 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC. Buyers of the Digital Deluxe Edition will be able to play it two days earlier, starting October 13. If you want to know more about this proposal, don’t miss this video gameplay of Tanjiro (Hinokami Kagura) in combat.

Kimetsu no Yaiba trailer at 4K and 60 FPS

