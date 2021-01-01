You have done your homework and changed your habits: you diet it is balanced and exercise is not lacking. You’re doing so well that you don’t miss the chips, the beers, or the warm hug from the couch; you attend to these pleasures in their proper measure. But the scale continues to deny you joys: you don’t weigh half a gram less. Then you hear a phrase that sounds glorious to you: “Just because you haven’t lost weight doesn’t mean that you haven’t lost excess fat. You will surely have gained muscle ”. Really? Should you banish the old scale and stop thinking about kilos? Would it be better to take into account parameters such as the percentage of fat and muscle mass, as they say? If your concern is becoming part of the growing percentage of the obese population, the experts’ answer is a resounding yes.

“Obesity is not excess weight but an excess of body fat mass”, explains María Ballesteros Pomar, a doctor specializing in Endocrinology and Nutrition at the Complejo Asistencial Universitario de León and HM San Francisco. That is, although weight can serve as a guide, it is really the amount of fat, and not the kilos that we weigh, that is related to the risk factors for cardiovascular diseases and metabolic.

With this shift in focus, more than one person who believes they are in healthy territory should rethink their situation: a study of the University of Navarra determined that, if we were classified by our excess fat, 29% of people who would be considered thin by their Body Mass Index (BMI), in which only weight and height are taken into account, they would be in the obese range for their fat percentage. “For this reason, although we continue and will continue to use BMI to make a first diagnosis, when excess fat is suspected, body composition should be measured,” warns Ballesteros, coordinator of the Nutrition Area of ​​the Spanish Society of Endocrinology and Nutrition (SEEN).

The tape measure doesn’t lie

If the lifelong scale is not a good indicator that we are excessively fat, lacking in muscle or both at the same time … we will have to resort to other techniques. The problem is that measuring body composition is not easy. Obviously, at this point there are reliable options such as densiometry or CT, but it is not that they are very accessible if one wants to give them this use. Fortunately, at the end of a ranking of options headed by the most modern we find one that, although it is quite far from the technological revolution, we will almost always have at hand: the tape measure.

As María Ballesteros explains, waist circumference above 80 centimeters in women and 94 centimeters in men it can be considered as a marker of excess fat, “and in addition to visceral fat, which is the most harmful. On the other hand, the circumference of the calf below 35 centimeters in men and 33 centimeters in women has to make us think of little muscle mass ”.

How long does it take to get a tummy untied? The results of taking it seriously can be noticed after three weeks, but not everyone has the same rhythm …

The bioelectrical impedance technique, the most common method of getting an idea of ​​your body composition, can also help. Although it has its limitations, it is present in smart scales and can give you percentages that serve as a reference. It is not necessary to analyze all the information that these artifacts provide in the form of “protein rate” or “metabolic age”, but rather the tendency to lose fat or not, without losing muscle weight. Just focus on the percentages of fat and muscle, and if you’re going for a note, you can also look at those for water and bone mass.

Why women have more fat

Shortly before his retirement, the cyclist Alberto Contador told in a radio program that he had to lose some fat because it was 3.7% of his weight. When the space conductors were amazed at the low figure and compared it with the 7% that soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo had then, Contador commented that with that percentage he could not be competing. And is that what is the amount of fat mass that we should not exceed is a question that has dozens of answers, experts say.

“In addition to the fact that each person is different, each sport has its own things,” explains Javier Guerrero, a nutritionist specializing in sports performance and co-founder of the Instituto de Nutrición Deportiva (IND) company. “The body composition of a person who does CrossFit does not have the same analysis as that of another who rides a bike, that of a professional athlete or that of someone who only practices sports for Health“, answer back. His opinion coincides with that of all the experts consulted for this report. However, there are some values ​​that we can take as a reference.

According to WHO estimates used to develop a report published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, for a “standard” male adult a fat percentage of between 8% and 19% would be healthy if that adult was between 20 and 39 years old; it would rise to between 11% and 22% when he was between 40 and 59 years old and a fat percentage between 13% and 25% would still be considered “healthy” if that man had already passed the barrier of 60. For women in those same age ranges, normal fat percentages are slightly higher: between 21% and 33% for twenty-somethings and thirty-somethings, between 23% and 35% for 40 to 60 years, and between 24 % and 36% for those over 60. Above these values, things can get complicated with a higher risk of suffering from cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cholesterol and hypertension, among other pathologies.

The numbers they change if we talk about professional athletesEven from amateurs who dedicate many hours to the gym or to their favorite sport. In them, the percentages can — and usually do — go down, and the Accountants and Ronaldos of the world are there to prove it, with very little fat percentage and healthier than an apple. In competitive athletes, the percentage of fat is usually between 5% and 8% if we talk about men and between 12% and 22% if they are women.

If it’s for muscle, the stinginess is left over

If defining a range for healthy fat percentage is a challenge, doing it for muscle mass is even more complicated, since the amount of muscle we can develop varies greatly depending on age, ethnic origin, our habits, and gender. … “There are no ideals but we can say that, in muscle mass, the more, the better,” says the SEEN member. But what is the mean?

Although there is not an abundance of research in this regard, 20 years ago a study in the magazine Journal of Applied Physiology in which the researchers measured the muscle mass of about 500 participants and found that, among the male population, the mean was between 40% and 44% for those between 18 and 35 years old; from 36% to 40% for those between 36 and 55 years old; between 32% and 35% for those between 56 and 75 years old and less than 31% for those older than 76. In women, in those same ranges the percentages fell to between 31% and 33% for the first group; between 29% and 31% in the second; between 27% and 30% in the third; and less than 26% in the fourth.

Working your muscles is life insurance And the weights are not necessary

The previous figures would be low if we were talking about an athlete amateur who trains three or four times a week, controls his diet and rests well. As Javier Guerrero explains, with that profile the numbers could be different. “Reference figures in this case could be 50% of muscle mass when the athlete was 18 years old, 45% at 30, 42% at 50 and 38% at 70”, he explains. And he adds that, if it were a woman with the same habits, the reference percentages at those ages would be around 43%, 40%, 38% and 34%.

And why these changes by age and sex? Well, because our hormones influence our body composition. With the arrival of puberty, women undergo hormonal changes that generate an increase in fat mass, while in men nature is more grateful: its changes translate into an increase in fat-free mass, mainly composed of muscle mass. However, after youth, having a birthday plays against us in both sexes. “As we get older, due to changes in hormonal cycles and metabolism, we tend to break down more muscle and accumulate more fat,” explains the co-founder of IND.

We are water, but not always three quarters

How many times have you heard that “we are water”? As it turns out, it’s not just a phrase for an ad. When we are born, between 70% and 80% of our weight is water, although, as we grow, that percentage decreases. In adults, water accounts for between 50% and 65% of their body weight. Here too there are differences by sex. As women tend to have more fat and less muscle mass than men, the percentage of water in them is also somewhat lower, since fat tissue retains less water than lean.

Besides water, there is another element that is part of our basic body composition: bone mass. And it brings bad news: the “is that my bones are heavy” will not serve as an excuse to argue your increase in kilos. The reason? That your bone mass is only a small percentage of your weight. According to Dr. Ballesteros, it is difficult to give a specific figure because it depends on the characteristics of each person, but it usually assumes “around 5%, although the values ​​are highly dependent on the measurement techniques and the characteristics of the patient“, it states.

If you are good at math, with all these percentages you can already get an idea of ​​whether so many hours watching series are taking a toll on you or, on the contrary, you are in such good shape that you do not have to change your habits one iota. Of course, experts advise not to get obsessed with numbers, and above all to value evolution more than figure. As Javier Guerrero says, “we should not strive to reach the theoretical body composition for a given sport at all costs, but to evaluate the impact that our training, our diet and our rest have on body composition. In this way we will be able to evolve and improve without obsessing over achieving impossible body proportions ”.