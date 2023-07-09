The Central Military Region Command of the US Army, “Centcom”, announced earlier Sunday that it had killed one of the terrorist ISIS leaders in eastern Syria, called “Osama Al-Muhajir”, two days ago.
On its Twitter account, Centcom published a statement confirming that the US military had launched a raid in eastern Syria, killing the leader of ISIS.
Two researchers in the affairs of extremist groups explain the reasons for targeting “Osama Al-Muhajir” by the US army, and the repercussions of this on the organization, which has begun to suffer from what they called “leadership exposure”.
Who is Osama Al-Muhajir?
The researcher in the affairs of armed groups, Ahmed Sultan, said in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia” that Osama Al-Muhajir, also known as “Anas Al-Shami” and “Hammam Al-Shami”, is one of the prominent security cadres in ISIS.
- He held several important positions in the organization, including the “Wali of Al-Khair Province”, which is the Deir ez-Zor region, and he was among those tasked with rebuilding ISIS networks.
- Al-Muhajir resided in Idlib for nearly two years, after which he moved to the “Bza’a” area near the Syrian Al-Bab region.
- He was targeted while he was riding a motorcycle in a drone strike on July 7.
leadership drain
Sultan explains that the killing of Osama Al-Muhajir indicates the continued state of attrition of leadership in the ranks of ISIS, from which the organization has been suffering for a long time. It also indicates the existence of breaches and security gaps that lead to the exposure of prominent leaders and the inability of the organization to protect them. Sultan adds:
- The organization is still facing a real crisis in Syria, because the Syrian branch has retreated to its lowest level of activity, with the exception of the Levantine Badia region, which is still witnessing activity for the organization.
- The organization is in its weakest state in more than 10 years, but that does not mean that the organization has ended or that it will announce a cessation of fighting in the foreseeable future.
- The organization has replacement networks. If a leader is killed, an alternative leadership escalates, and the current generation is neither the first nor the second, but rather the third, which indicates that the organization has lost most of its prominent leaders.
- The organization resorted to seeking help from leaders who do not have the same experience and knowledge of the organization’s affairs at the present time.
- Undoubtedly, the organization will be affected until it rearranges its ranks, and the Syrian branch of ISIS is very pivotal because it is responsible for contacting or coordinating with ISIS branches in other regions, whether in Africa or Asia.
- The organization has what is called a network of external offices, all of which are linked to Wilayat al-Sham, while Iraq is independent.
Security and field cooperation
- The researcher in the affairs of extremist groups, Hisham al-Najjar, said in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia” that there is security and intelligence cooperation between the American agencies with the extremist currents that are inaugurating an experiment in governance, after it broke away from al-Qaeda and ISIS in a new path similar to local experiences of governance such as Hayat Tahrir. Sham.
- This comes in the attempt of extremists to change the strategy that was based on targeting the distant enemy or the Americans, because these currents seek to gain legitimacy and want the Americans to turn a blind eye to their rule.
- Most of the leaders, whether from ISIS or the old al-Qaeda, are cooperating with the American apparatus in capturing them.
- All the ISIS leaders who assumed leadership were liquidated in northern Syria, even Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi himself.
- There was field cooperation between the Guardians of Religion Organization, “the old al-Qaeda” and the leaders of ISIS, and it is possible for Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham to turn a blind eye to the presence of ISIS leaders in the event of mutual interests.
- However, if these leaders are spotted by the International Coalition or the Americans, the HTS cells responsible for the place will be forced to cooperate immediately with the Americans.
- ISIS is in crisis due to field intelligence cooperation between former militants such as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and the US and international agencies.
- The organization was unable to establish itself in areas in the north and south of Syria, especially in the areas controlled by the former Syrian opposition, who represented the Free Syrian Army and other factions.
- The organization is present in the Syrian Badia region, in addition to the unmonitored places in Idlib, northwestern Syria, in the areas that fall under the domination of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, but mostly these areas are not completely safe for a stable existence, especially for leaders who suffer from exposure.
- What increases the subject of the exposure of leaders in the recent period is the internal divisions and struggles over leadership between factions and cells within the organization.
- The organization is suffering from fragility and exposure and is no longer able to protect its leaders who are constantly being targeted, and any leader is liquidated even if his name is not announced with severe precautionary measures, and this is due to the American insistence on ending ISIS in the region, in addition to the cooperation between the militants Ex-American and international apparatus.
#killing #Osama #AlMuhajir.. #exposure #ISIS #leaders #confuses #organization
Leave a Reply