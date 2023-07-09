The Central Military Region Command of the US Army, “Centcom”, announced earlier Sunday that it had killed one of the terrorist ISIS leaders in eastern Syria, called “Osama Al-Muhajir”, two days ago.

On its Twitter account, Centcom published a statement confirming that the US military had launched a raid in eastern Syria, killing the leader of ISIS.

Two researchers in the affairs of extremist groups explain the reasons for targeting “Osama Al-Muhajir” by the US army, and the repercussions of this on the organization, which has begun to suffer from what they called “leadership exposure”.

Who is Osama Al-Muhajir?

The researcher in the affairs of armed groups, Ahmed Sultan, said in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia” that Osama Al-Muhajir, also known as “Anas Al-Shami” and “Hammam Al-Shami”, is one of the prominent security cadres in ISIS.

He held several important positions in the organization, including the “Wali of Al-Khair Province”, which is the Deir ez-Zor region, and he was among those tasked with rebuilding ISIS networks.

Al-Muhajir resided in Idlib for nearly two years, after which he moved to the “Bza’a” area near the Syrian Al-Bab region.

He was targeted while he was riding a motorcycle in a drone strike on July 7.

leadership drain

Sultan explains that the killing of Osama Al-Muhajir indicates the continued state of attrition of leadership in the ranks of ISIS, from which the organization has been suffering for a long time. It also indicates the existence of breaches and security gaps that lead to the exposure of prominent leaders and the inability of the organization to protect them. Sultan adds:

The organization is still facing a real crisis in Syria, because the Syrian branch has retreated to its lowest level of activity, with the exception of the Levantine Badia region, which is still witnessing activity for the organization.

The organization is in its weakest state in more than 10 years, but that does not mean that the organization has ended or that it will announce a cessation of fighting in the foreseeable future.

The organization has replacement networks. If a leader is killed, an alternative leadership escalates, and the current generation is neither the first nor the second, but rather the third, which indicates that the organization has lost most of its prominent leaders.

The organization resorted to seeking help from leaders who do not have the same experience and knowledge of the organization’s affairs at the present time.

Undoubtedly, the organization will be affected until it rearranges its ranks, and the Syrian branch of ISIS is very pivotal because it is responsible for contacting or coordinating with ISIS branches in other regions, whether in Africa or Asia.

The organization has what is called a network of external offices, all of which are linked to Wilayat al-Sham, while Iraq is independent.

Security and field cooperation