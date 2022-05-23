“AFP”, quoting a source close to the investigation and the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Paris, said that a security guard working at the Qatari embassy in Paris was killed on Monday morning by a man who was arrested after the incident.

The source stated that an argument took place before seven in the morning between the two men in front of the embassy in the eighth district.

The prosecution stated that “the circumstances of the guard’s death are not yet known precisely.”

An investigation was opened into the premeditated murder, and it was not confirmed that the suspect used a weapon.

“Reuters” quoted a French police source as saying that the incident in which a security guard was killed does not appear to have been motivated by terrorism.