The Killers booed in Georgia after rockers’ words about brotherhood with Russians

The vocalist of the American rock band The Killers called on the audience for brotherhood with the Russians during a performance in Georgia. Frontman of the band Brandon Flowers made such a statement after those present protested because of a Russian musician invited to the stage from the crowd. This is reported Paper Kartuli.

One of the band’s fans unfurled a huge banner reading “If destiny’s kind I’ll be your drummer tonight”. The band’s vocalist noticed the banner and invited a fan on stage. After that, Brandon Flowers asked where the man came from. The drummer replied that he was from Russia. Then the rocker noted that this was not a problem for him, and asked the audience if it was acceptable that they would play together.

After that, those present began to shout curses and leave the arena. However, American performers still played one song with a Russian drummer. Flowers into the microphone said that all people are brothers and sisters, and then continued the concert.

As a result, as social media users later wrote, the group ended the concert to the squeals and protest cries of the audience. The performance took place in the Black Sea Arena near Batumi.

Some time later, the musicians on Twitter apologized after the protest of Georgian fans because of the Russian drummer invited to the stage and words about brotherhood with the Russians. The rockers noted that they did not want to upset anyone.

See also Covid was not enough: according to Nostradamus in 2022 inflation, hunger, cannibalism and domination of robots We have a long tradition of inviting people (from the crowd) to play drums, and from the stage it seemed that the initial reaction of the crowd indicated that they did not mind having a person come on stage with us The KillersAmerican rock band

At the same time, the performers emphasized that the words of Brandon Flowers that everyone is brothers and sisters can be misinterpreted. The musicians apologized for their public comments.

Russophobic sentiments in Georgia are gaining momentum

A few days earlier, a scandal erupted in Georgia with another Russian representative. So, on August 9, it became known that the Russian actor Vitaly Gogunsky was not allowed into the country.

Related materials:

Witnesses of the incident said that the star of the popular TV series “Univer” was brought on a plane under border escort at Tbilisi airport. This information was later confirmed by the director of the actor Tabriz Shahidi. According to him, this decision was made by the country’s authorities for political reasons.

The artist was supposed to participate in the filming of the project in Georgia. At the same time, Gogunsky did not even have time to enter the city.

In addition, at the end of July, the Astoria Grande cruise liner with Russians arrived in Georgia and led to a protest action by local oppositionists. The ship with the Star Cruise entered the port of Batumi on July 31. The day before, Georgian oppositionists and activists who wanted to protest had gathered there.

Georgian oppositionists, among other things, threw eggs at Russians from a cruise ship. A video posted on social networks shows minibuses leaving the port of Batumi with the passengers of the liner, into which empty plastic bottles and eggs fly.

As a result, Georgia was removed from the list of stops on the route of the Astoria Grande cruise ship.

In response to this, Alexei Chepa, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said that “this is beneficial to certain forces that want to create a conflict around Russia.”

Influence of the West on Georgia’s policy towards Russians

In early August, the director of the fourth department of the CIS countries of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Denis Gonchar, said that the West was putting strong pressure on Georgia.

Western countries are putting undisguised pressure on Tbilisi, despite the fact that neither flights nor all other components of trade and economic relations between Russia and Georgia violate any existing sanctions regimes Denis Gonchar Director of the Fourth Department of the CIS countries of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia

According to him, Moscow views this as interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states and their relations with third countries.

In turn, the country’s Brigadier General Tristan Tsitelashvili also accused Western countries of trying to open a second front against Russia under the pretext of maintaining Georgia’s integrity.

See also British royal fashion is passed down to a younger generation Related materials:

At the same time, he admitted that the Georgian society, together with the authorities, was mobilized in order to prevent the plans of the US embassy and the EU countries from coming true.

Washington interferes with the improvement of relations between Moscow and Tbilisi

In early August, Russia’s ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, said the US administration should stop trying to hinder relations between Russia and Georgia. The diplomat believes that it is necessary to focus on practical work within the framework of the international Geneva discussions on security and stability in the Transcaucasus.

At the same time, despite pressure from the European Union and the United States, the head of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Irakli Kobakhidze, said that the country would not impose sanctions against Russia. He explained that Georgia would lose $2.5 billion from the imposition of restrictions.

To this, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, noted that the threats of US restrictions against Georgia are interference in the affairs of two sovereign states.

In turn, the Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, described what would happen to the country if it entered into an armed conflict with Russia.

In his opinion, Georgia will be left alone, since no one will help her. Therefore, the Georgian politician notes, Tbilisi does not plan to impose anti-Russian sanctions and join the EU initiative.