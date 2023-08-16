American band The Killers apologized for calls to see brothers in Russians

The American rock band The Killers apologized after the protest of Georgian fans because of the Russian drummer invited to the stage from the crowd and words of brotherhood with the Russians. Musicians in Twitterr said they “didn’t mean to upset anyone”.

“We have a long tradition of inviting people (from the crowd) to play drums, and from the stage it seemed that the initial reaction of the crowd indicated that they did not mind having a person come on stage with us,” the rockers noted.

As the rockers emphasized, vocalist Brandon Flowers’ words that everyone is “brothers and sisters” can be misinterpreted. The musicians apologized for their public comments.

Recall, earlier it was reported that in Georgia at a concert of the rock band The Killers, the frontman invited a drummer from Russia to the stage. After that, the audience booed the performers, some fans left the concert. Brandon Flowers said that all people are brothers and continued his speech. The concert was held at the Black Sea Arena stadium in Batumi.

After the incident, the Georgian Radio Tbilisi announced that The Killers songs were taken off the air.