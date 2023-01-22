British assassin Robert Maudsley spent almost 45 years in solitary confinement and set a record

A serial killer from the UK spent 16.4 thousand days (almost 45 years) in solitary confinement with a concrete slab bed and set a world record. About it informs Daily Mirror.

Robert Maudsley, 69, committed his first murder in 1974. Soon after, he received a life sentence and went to prison. On July 28, 1978, he killed two prisoners and was isolated after that. Since prisoners and prison staff refused to meet with Maudsley and interact with him, in 1983 a special cell measuring five meters by four meters was built for him.

In this room, Maudsley spent almost 45 years all alone. Once he asked to have a parrot, but he was refused. In 2000, the offender also applied for “permission to die”, but did not receive a positive response. Former cellmate Maudsley called his solitary confinement torture and condemned the prison staff for their inhuman treatment of people.

