To kill Anna Scala would have been Salvatore Ferraiuolo, her ex-partner, who confessed to the crime yesterday evening

Here comes the perhaps decisive turning point in the case of the femicide of Anna Scala. The woman, a 56-year-old from Vico Equense who was found dead in the trunk of a car late yesterday morning. Her ex-partner, Salvatore Ferrauiolo, tracked down a few hours later, would have confessed to the crime yesterday evening.

It arrived within a few hours breakthrough in two cases which in recent days have filled the pages of black news.

This morning, after two days and two nights of manhunt, the Carabinieri of Wedge they tracked down and captured Sacha Chang. The 21-year-old Dutchman, suffering from serious mental illness, had stabbed his father and a family friend to death on Wednesday afternoon, before fleeing on foot through the woods of Val Corsaglia.

Yesterday, in the evening, he was also arrested Salvatore Ferraiuolo. The 54-year-old had been wanted since the morning, when Anna Scala’s lifeless body was found in the trunk of a car parked in the garage of a building in Via San Massimo, in Plan of Sorrento.

The death was caused by a knifewhich the authorities had found not far from the scene of the crime.

The killer’s confession by Anna Scala

The alarm was raised by some residents of the area, who had heard rumors just before lunchtime yell out come from that garage.

Some witnesses said they saw a man stab a woman and then put her in the hood of the car. Others have seen the subject ride off in one scooter black soon after.

The searches by the Carabinieri lasted a few hours, when Salvatore Ferraiuolo, the victim’s former partner, was intercepted and stopped just outside Piano di Sorrento.

The 54-year-old was the number one suspect, as the victim already had it a few months ago reported for stalking.

In the evening the man would confessed to the crimebut the investigations continue to clarify both the motive and the exact dynamics of what happened.

It will be carried out today the autopsy on Anna Scala’s body and gods will be made reliefs Also on the weapon used in the crime. Further updates coming soon.