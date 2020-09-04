A resident of the Vologda region, suspected of killing his pregnant wife and her five-year-old daughter, escaped from the police department through a window and disappeared – he is currently wanted. On Friday, September 4, with reference to the senior assistant to the head of the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia Natalya Letenkova reports RIA News…

According to Letenkova, the man is suspected of committing crimes under paragraphs “a” and “c” of part 2 of article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Murder of two persons, including a minor”). After the arrest, he wrote a confession and confessed to what he had done, and then, at the time of the investigation in the police department, he escaped.

Being in handcuffs, the detainee suddenly rushed to the window, jumped from the second floor and disappeared.

The crime was committed the day before, on September 3, in the village of Ushakovo (Kichmengsko-Gorodetsky district of the Vologda region). According to investigators, the suspect inflicted stab and cut wounds on the head and body of the victims, and then set fire to the house. According to preliminary data from forensic experts, the deceased woman was pregnant.