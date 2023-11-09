Kanyus, convicted of the murder of student Pekhteleva, was pardoned for his participation in the SVO

In Russia, Vladislav Kanyus, who participated in the SVO, was pardoned, previously sentenced to 17 years in a maximum security colony for the brutal murder of 23-year-old student Vera Pekhteleva, whom he abused for six hours in his apartment, and the police ignored calls from neighbors. How writes “Kommersant”, the prosecutor’s office of the Rostov region announced the pardon of Kanyus in response to a request from Pekhteleva’s father.

04/27/2023 Kanyus V.R. pardoned with release on April 28, 2023 from further punishment and expungement of criminal record Prosecutor’s office of the Rostov region

The day after the decree of pardon, April 28, Kanyus “went to the disposal of” the Main Directorate of the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Rostov Region, the department reported. However, the response from the prosecutor’s office states that Kanyus did not serve his sentence in a colony in the Rostov region, as the Federal Penitentiary Service previously stated.

In the summer of 2023, the mother of the murdered student Oksana Pekhteleva received photographs from friends in which a criminal sentenced to 17 years in prison posed in camouflage with a weapon in his hands. Already in September, a Russian woman said that Kanyus had been released and was “posting photos from a barbecue trip.”

My child, excuse me, is rotting in the ground. I am deprived of life. This is a slap at me, at those mothers who [детей] They killed him just as brutally. There are a lot of us all over the country, we don’t know what to do (…). How to live with this? mother of the murdered student Oksana Pekhteleva

Photo: Anatoly Zhdanov / Kommersant

Kanyus beat, raped and strangled Pekhteleva with an iron cord

Vladislav Kanyus killed a 23-year-old Russian woman in the Kemerovo region in January 2020. Then the man learned about the new relationship of his ex-girlfriend Vera Pekhteleva. When the student came to take things from the apartment, he beat her with improvised objects and also cut her with a knife. More than 100 hematomas, wounds and various injuries and bruises were counted on the body of the murdered Russian woman.

Neighbors bullied Pekhteleva seven times tried call the police because they heard loud female screams. The investigation found that three dispatchers received reports of a fight in the dormitory, but did not listen to the audio recordings and did not report the incident to the operational squads, and the police did not properly respond to information about a possible crime.

In 2022, the Kemerovo Regional Court sentenced Kanyus to 17 years in prison for murder with cruelty. The criminal did not admit guilt and refused to cooperate with the investigation.

The court also imposed suspended sentences on five police officers who did not arrive after the neighbors called. They were found guilty under the article of negligence resulting in the death of a person.