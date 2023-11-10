It is assumed that a profession as macabre as that of a hitman is very attractive to viewers, in the certainty that in real life no one has put a price on their head, that these murders are only happening on the screen. There are hundreds of films dedicated to a profession that is as sinister as it is well-paid. And those who frequent series on the platforms tell me that there are many mercenaries whose fast-paced and fun job consists of eliminating others. Jean-Pierre Melville, that sublime stylist of French cinema, led the start of The silence of a man with this phrase from a sacred Japanese text: “There is no loneliness more terrible than that of the samurai. Except, perhaps, that of the tiger in the jungle.” It is the most memorable film I have seen on the subject.

David Fincher, one of the most intelligent directors left in American cinema, or in cinema in general, had always felt a weakness for introducing murderers, selective or serial, into his films. They did not charge money for killing their victims. They did it for pleasure, to target people who represented the capital sins. They were psychopaths, sick sociopaths. Also sadistic to unthinkable limits, fanatical, terrifying. Two masterpieces titled seven and Zodiac. In The murderer changes registration. The guy who stars in it is not crazy or enlightened, he does not prey on sinners nor does he try to scare public opinion. He kills because that is what his contracts require, coldly, without personal reasons.

David Fincher directs Michael Fassbender in ‘The Killer’.

The voice in off The protagonist tells us in a psychoanalytical way the physical and emotional methodology to do his job well, his ability to concentrate, the long and tense waits planning his crimes, the refusal in the name of professionalism to feel the slightest empathy towards the victims. For a while it can dazzle you to listen to the inner monologue of that man who does not know the sense of guilt, who works like a perfect machine, calculating to the millimeter all the possibilities so that his work turns out perfectly. And you see his stony face that does not transmit any emotion, that never blinks. And it’s hard to look away from him. The actor Michael Fassbender, in addition to possessing a notable presence, is also endowed with magnetism. Although there is a moment when you are wishing for palpable things to happen.

A character like this is supposed to be invulnerable, not tied to anything that could affect his work. But he makes the unforgivable mistake of having a refuge by the sea in the Dominican Republic, where he relaxes from his troublesome job and also a woman who waits for him and who loves him. He knows that he cannot afford a failure in his work, and that if this happens, his former employers are going to launch a pack of criminals on his trail with the mission of exterminating him. David Fincher, as always, is a virtuoso at filming. Nothing to reproach his identifiable and powerful visual narrative. However, the character’s permanent introversion sometimes tires me. Fincher masterfully controls the action sequences and invents a very disturbing murderess, who he plays in such a brief role as the solvent Tilda Swinton. The murderer It has impeccable craftsmanship and rhythm, but I can’t wait all the time to get passionate about it. And that doesn’t happen.

The murderer Direction: David Fincher. Performers: Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton, Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard. Gender: thriller. USA, 2023. Duration: 118 minutes. Platform: Netflix. Premiere: November 10.

