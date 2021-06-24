They claim that they are looking for the right moment and that there has never been a lack of desire to continue the mythical fighting saga.

At the Xbox conference at E3, the Redmond company brought out the heavy artillery, showing off many of the exclusive games that are coming to its systems. But as always, the human being is nonconformist and does not stop wondering about those who were not. A saga that has not been part of Microsoft’s plans for a long time is Killer Instinct, the mythical fighting saga of Rare. But from his dome he assures that they have not forgotten it.

The latest Killer Instinct game arrived in 2013 accompanying the launch of Xbox One; then some downloadable content but nothing else. Many ask if they have buried the saga, but Phil Spencer, Head of the Xbox Division, is clear: “We want to continue doing something with Killer Instinct.”

Xbox doesn’t forget Killer Instinct, but it will return when they find the right timeOf course, the boss of Xbox qualify your comments. “The response when we remade Killer Instintc was fantastic. Matt Booty – head of Xbox Game Studios – and I we have talked many times about where we would like to take the saga and we have not forgotten. It’s in our hearts and we want to keep doing something, “says Spencer.

To do this, the manager points out that they need to find the “right team and time” to bring back Killer Inistinct. But he insists it’s not due to any kind of lack of desire on Xbox’s part. They claim to be delighted with the classic fighting saga and with its community. We leave you with our analysis of the last installment.

