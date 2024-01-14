Berlin (AFP)

Argentine Echiquial Palacios saved his team, Bayer Leverkusen, seeking the first title in its history, from the trap of its host, Augsburg, and led it to win with a fatal goal 1-0 in stoppage time, thus securing the title of moral winter champion, in the last seventeenth stage, of the first leg of the German championship. for football.

Leverkusen waited for the fourth minute of stoppage time to score the fatal winning goal through Palacios, achieving its third victory in a row, and the fourteenth this season, without any loss in the league.

Leverkusen raised its clean record of defeats to 26 in various competitions (23 wins and 3 draws), as it topped its group in the European League competition “Europa League” with a full score, and achieved three victories in the local cup competition, which reached the quarter-finals, where it will meet Stuttgart on the sixth. From next February.

The men of Spanish coach Xabi Alonso strengthened their position in the lead with 45 points, and restored the gap to four points between them and the direct chaser, Bayern Munich, the defending champion and the winner of Hoffenheim by three at the opening of the stage.

The Bavarian club has a postponed match from the thirteenth stage against Union Berlin, which it will play on January 24.

Leverkusen achieved 45 points in 17 matches, the third best in the first leg in the history of the German League. Only Bayern Munich in its version with Spaniard Pep Guardiola between 2013 and 2016 was better (47 points in the 2013-2014 season and 46 points in the 2015-2016 and 2014 seasons). 2015».

Alonso expressed his great happiness after the victory, and said, “I jumped a little from my extreme joy,” adding, “Our boys had faith in continuing until the end. They never gave up and succeeded in achieving their goal. The goal was not scored by luck. It was a reward for our good work in the match.”

The coach, who won titles in England, Spain and Germany during a brilliant career as a player, added, “But it is only one win. We need to continue winning,” referring to the great pressure he faces from the Bavarian club.