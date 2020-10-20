The act was horrific, nevertheless, or perhaps because of it, the perpetrator is celebrated. “May I introduce: the lion from France,” writes a German user of the Telegram messenger service about the young Islamist who beheaded the teacher Samuel Paty in the Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine last Friday.

Nothing other than the honor of the Prophet Mohammed “moved his jealous heart”, another Muslim posted on Telegram, “may Allah count you among his Shuhada. Truly you are to be envied for your energetic activity. ”Shuhada is the plural for“ martyr ”in Arabic.

The police shot the 18-year-old killer shortly after the crime when he threatened the officers who wanted to arrest him. The Russian-Chechen assassin Abdullah Anzorov is an idol for militant Islamists. And a role model that other young, radicalized Muslims may emulate.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Just how dangerous this milieu is in Germany can be seen from a glance at the relevant criminal offenses. In March 2011, the 21-year-old Kosovar Arid Uka carried out the first fatal Islamist attack in Germany. Uka shot and killed two US soldiers at Frankfurt Airport and seriously injured two others. The night before the crime, the man, who had been living in Germany for some time, got upset with Islamist videos.

The bombs were supposed to explode on regional trains

In July 2006 two Lebanese students, 20 and 21 years old, who were studying in Germany, dropped two bombs on regional trains at Cologne Central Station. The passengers were only spared from a catastrophe because of a technical defect in the explosives hidden in the trolleys. The Lebanese motive was anger at the reprint of the hated Mohammed cartoons in German newspapers, including the Tagesspiegel.

The teacher’s murderer in France had a similar motive. Samuel Paty had raised the caricatures in class on the subject of freedom of expression. First, Paty was threatened and verbally abused on the Internet, then the young refugee Abdullah Anzorov stabbed him.

A pathetic picture

Like the security authorities, Claudia Dantschke, one of the leading Islamism experts from the spectrum of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), warns that “this can happen in Germany as well”. Dantschke heads the “Hayat” (Life) advice center, founded in 2011, which deals with the toughest Islamists, the Salafists, and their families.

The clientele also includes jihadists, supporters of terrorist organizations such as the “Islamic State” and Al Qaeda. The image that Dantschke has gained of the self-proclaimed “lions” over the years is, however, pathetic.

I have no idea about Islam

“Most of the time, they have no idea about Islam,” she says, mockingly speaking of “passport Muslims”. The majority of the men in the milieu are between 17 and 27 years old. The boys who traveled to ISIS in Syria and Iraq “were between 18 and 21,” says Dantschke. The women were even younger, “from 16, 17 years to 21”.

Girls entered the Salafist scene earlier, “at the age of 13 or 14”. Why? Girls are “developed earlier,” says Dantschke. But she also attests to the young Salafist women having “very, very naive ideas about Islamic life”. The “mujahid”, the Islamist fighter, is “a pop star like Justin Bieber” for young women.

For Dantschke, the size of the milieu of young radicalized Muslim men and women cannot be reliably quantified. It is clear, however, that it is a small minority.

At least four and a half million Muslims live in the Federal Republic of Germany, and the Office for the Protection of the Constitution has found a little more than 12,000 men and women in the Salafist scene. The growth was rapid, in 2011 there were only 3800. The proportion of women has risen to over 13 percent, according to the report of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution for 2019. The authorities consoled little that the scene, as it is called in security circles, in apparently stagnated this year.

Young people looking for orientation

Neither the protection of the constitution nor Dantschke signal the all-clear. The causes of radicalization do not go away. “There are young people who come from very authoritarian families and have no freedom,” reports Dantschke.

“And there are young people from rather loose families, where there is no support.” The boys and girls from both family types “are looking for someone who will notice them, who will take them seriously, who will offer them prospects in life”. Dantschke made the experience that “they are not looking for Islam, they are looking for orientation, for attention”. And ended up with the Salafists.

From Dantschke’s point of view, however, the situation in France is even more threatening than in Germany. The social exclusion of young Muslims from the “banlieues”, the high-rise estates on the outskirts of Paris and other large cities, is tougher than in the Federal Republic. The French state usually reacts to protests with repression, “that doesn’t address the causes”. Germany is better positioned with the state-sponsored network of prevention.