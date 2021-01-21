Stanislav Lipovsky, a pensioner from Kiev, received a receipt for housing and communal services, according to which he must pay 10 796 hryvnia (about 28 thousand rubles) for heating in December. About this he wrote on your Facebook.

The man said that his pension is six times less than this amount, and is 1,700 hryvnia, reports RIA News… According to him, he did not have enough money to pay for utilities before. According to the QR code on the payment card published by Lipovsky, it is clear that the total debt for utility services is 118 thousand hryvnia (about 310 thousand rubles), of which more than 70 thousand hryvnia for heating.

On December 13, the director of the Institute for Economic Development of Ukraine, Alexander Goncharov, said that the authorities decided to “strangle” citizens with a new lockdown and a sharp increase in prices for housing and communal services. According to him, the actions of local authorities will lead to the collapse of the solvency of businesses and citizens of Ukraine. The economist is confident that the lockdown, which is planned to be introduced in the country in January 2021, will finish off the service sector and trade, and people who have been left without work and wages will not be able to pay the increased utility rates.

In January 2020, a resident of the Russian city of Kyshtym, Chelyabinsk Region, was offered to connect gas for 16.9 million rubles. This amount was named to the Russian at the local branch of Gazprom. The company decided that the man could connect to the gas pipeline not on the next street, but 12 kilometers from his house.