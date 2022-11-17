In a touching interview, Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to talk about the drama of the loss of his child, which occurred last April

What is about to end has certainly not been a clear year for Cristiano Ronaldo. In fact, last April he and his partner Georgina lost one of their expecting twins, little Angel. In a recent and touching interview with an English broadcaster, the champion returned to talk about this drama and how he dealt with it together with his family, including his other five children.

Sports star, one of the most successful men in the world, but also Cristiano Ronaldo it’s human and, as such, has its weaknesses and its difficult moments.

The last year has certainly not been the best for him. At 38 he is perhaps experiencing his own worst season as a professional footballer and the pages of all the newspapers in the world speak of nothing but the now finished relations with his club, Manchester United.

In recent days he left together with his compatriots for the Qatarto be able to play his fifth world Championship. And also from the withdrawal of the Portuguese, there have been images of moments that are not exactly serene between CR7 and his teammates.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to talk about the lost baby

This particularly difficult period, perhaps not surprisingly, began inlast Apriljust when Cristiano Ronaldo experienced one of the most dramatic moments of his life.

Him and his partner Georgina in fact, they lost one of the twins they were waiting for with such happiness.

Recently, in an interview with a famous British broadcaster, it is returned to talk about that unpleasant episode and how he and his family dealt with it.

When you have a child, you expect everything to be normal. And instead you find yourself having to face certain things, you wonder why this is happening to you.

Then the champion said that his other 4 children, when they saw the little one Beautiful Esmeralda they kept asking where the other kid was. So he and Georgina decided to tell them the truth.

We were at the table and decided it was time to be honest with them too. So we said that he went to heaven, but he is still part of our life.

In the interview, the footballer then opened his heart, saying that little Angel’s ashes are in one underground chapel of his house, where there are also those of his father. Then he concluded: