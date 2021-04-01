Two weekends ago I had to travel to Irun for work. I sat on the terrace of a bar. At the next table, a group of 16-year-olds were sipping their Coke in tiny sips (when you’re a teenager, the drink has to last you longer in bars, that’s why you can’t afford the next one) and they commented on the matches that were being played. Every time a new friend arrived he would tell the rest: “Hey, how’s it going.” And they answered: “Well, nothing, here.” Little to tell.

So I thought that this group of kids from Irún could be from any other part of Spain. I’m sure that at the same time, on a terrace of Vigo, from Basin or from Palencia, another group of kids would be commenting on the same game. And that, therefore, it should not be so different to grow up in one place or another because football homogenizes routines.

I also thought that soccer is being an idle life saver these months. For these boys and girls, the coronavirus is reducing an important time in their lives, the years of experimenting, of projecting, of the first few times. They are the least emotionally cared for in the pandemic, just as they are developing emotionally. They are labeled an undisciplined generation that only cares about itself, but the inverse question should be asked: if someone really cares about them, beyond blaming them. “The only thing they want is to make a bottle”they say. Not like when we were teenagers, all we wanted was to refute Kant and decline Latin.

The fact is that football is there, in any bar anywhere, filling hours of afternoons that would surely be spent in more fun places with worse ventilation. The kids on the Irún terrace were from the Real society so I like to think that today they will have a great preview day, and that tomorrow they will also have an exciting day. They will put on their shirts, sit on the terrace of a bar with their friends, and for at least a couple of hours they will forget about the pandemic that has so stigmatized them.