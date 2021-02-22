“The boys must impose themselves, earn their place and nurture the team. We are betting on that, because we want to see footballers who grow up in Boca position themselves in the first team.” Jorge Bermúdez’s phrase, with Clarín, happened seven months ago. It was in the midst of a pandemic that filled the soccer planet, the Argentine economy with uncertainty and paralyzed hundreds of kids who stopped competing in Inferiores.

Alan Varela in Reserve in front of River Rollheiser’s kid.

But the idea of ​​the Soccer Council headed by Juan Román Riquelme as vice president seemed to be on the mind. Perhaps that is why it is no coincidence that from that moment there have been debuts in continuous Exequiel Zeballos (he has already been in 4 games), Alan Varela (with 6 participations) and Cristian Medina (has 2 games). Gastón Ávila also added minutes (they now gave him to Rosario Central to have meetings as a starter) and even the tip Luis Vázquez (arrived at Reserve age from Board of Trustees), who will appear shortly with time among the adults. There is more: Agustín Obando, another formed in the club, has already accumulated 17 appearances in Russo’s cycle and Capaldo became a wild card in the middle and in defense. All forged in Brandsen 805. Chance or causality?

Seeking new blood and oxygen in the equipment for this restart of the official competition, he found Varela and Medina as an option to play alongside Campuzano. But also to have muscle in a team that still has a hard time changing rhythm and that suffers from recovering the ball. Is it likely that to accumulate names of offensive hierarchy they must have youth behind their backs? It is a look that Boca’s coaching staff begin to see as a reality.

✍️ The midfielder Alan Varela, trained in the lower divisions of the club, signed his contract until 2025 with Marcelo Delgado from the Football Council. Many successes! pic.twitter.com/kGSlaJkrBA – Boca Juniors (@BocaJrsOficial) February 5, 2021

With the two-time championship achieved in the local tournament, and with the Copa Libertadores just for the end of April, Russo and company will give him flight hours to the boys. It is that in June there will be a renewal of the campus (several contracts end) and they will need another experience. Thus, they will no longer only have sporadic minutes in matches: they can start more than one game of the League Cup. And more: many may start from the beginning the matches of the Argentine Cup. The addition is that Medina and Zeballos, for example, are also a product of the AFA Youth Teams led by Aimar, a great friend of Riquelme.

Aarón Molinas, Renzo Giampaoli and Agustín Sández, all training with the squad since the pandemic, may also appear in the short term. But in the meantime, Sebastián Battaglia, the eyes of Riquelme in the Reserve, follows them closely. He is backed by Hugo Ibarra (in charge of a Selectivo of the 4th and 5th) and Blas Giunta, with years of filming training seniors. All of them were decisive to make the first contract to the 16 kids who signed their ties or renewals with the club in this period.

With an increasingly complex transfer market economically, the idea of ​​Riquelme and company was to bring good opportunities and with a Selection past (Zambrano, Cardona, Rojo and the Colombian Román it was) or without costs. Otherwise, they decided to stay with the kids to put them on and try them. Some will stay by dint of good returns. Others will seek to have ownership in other clubs to return (Enzo Roldán went to Unión and Gastón Gerzel to Platense) and prevail. The kids from Boca came to the First to stay.