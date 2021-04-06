A flurry of goals from Estudiantes first. Another flurry of goals from Banfield later. Between the two, those of the local team, decimated by 18 cases of Covid-19 on the campus, will have in this particular epic in this historical context. That is why the 2-2 was celebrated as a triumph by the kids from the Drill.

What happened in the game is unavoidable with the Banfield situation. Javier Sanguinetti’s team had beaten Vélez 3-2, in a great game that defined the classification for the South American 2022. Regarding the starting team that presented in San Juan last Wednesday, there were seven variants. The coach formed a line of five for the first time since he took office, a 17-year-old kid, Ramiro Di Luciano, played on the right, Agustín Urzi on the left, who at 20 years old can already be considered a veteran. Ramiro Enrique (19 years old) played for the first time from the start. Like Di Luciano, Ignacio Rodríguez and Matías González, both 19 years old, also debuted. Then Leonardo Ovejero and Julián Eseiza entered, who also played their first match.

Before the burst of two goals in four minutes, Banfield had arrived after a good play but the final shot of the kid Rodríguez was weak and deflected. The game was developed without a clear dominator or risky plays. Until Apaolaza’s goal came, in an isolated play. Because it was a Banfield side who intercepted the half puncture, the ball reached Leandro Díaz, who lowered it from the chest; Apaolaza settled down and took a right that got into the left corner of Arboleda. A situation that could have occurred in the same way with the usual headlines because the resolution was remarkable.

Later yes, in a stopped ball, the Pincha took advantage of the disorganization of the local defense. Corner from the right, Tobio fought it up, the ball floated on the penalty line and Rogel shot Arboleda.

After 2-0 and for 7 minutes, the difference between one team and another had its extreme point, but the visit did not resolve well to increase the difference. After the venue settled down, it continued to be tidy in the brand and in the transfer and almost discounted at the end of the stage, after a Leather auction that was found in the hand of Sánchez Miño but Diego Abal did not sanction the maximum penalty (neither did it the assistant assisted in the decision).

The game was pressed, up to 30 minutes. Two free throws from the left by Matías González, two goals: header by Lollo and Enrique. In the end, a penalty from Pasquini to Urzi, which the referee, from afar, applied the “go on, go on.” The injustice did not take away from the tie epic. w