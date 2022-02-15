Anxiety crises, autolysis, suicide attempts… Institutes in the Region have been warning for months about the serious mental health problem they are detecting among some of their students. The director of the IES Juan de la Cierva y Codorníu de Totana, where the victim and the alleged murderer of the sexist crime that occurred last week, Juan Francisco Otálora, were studying, yesterday joined that complaint and warned of the seriousness of the situation: «The kids are screaming for help, making a wake-up call; there is a serious mental health problem that is urgent and they are not giving us the necessary resources to attend to it », he denounced.

In the educational center that he directs, where more than a thousand students study, about 15% have shown signs of being affected by some mental health problem. «Every day we have five, six, eight cases of anxiety crisis. Every week some part is opened by autolysis. It is an emergency and we do not have the means to deal with it”, demands Otálora, who to date has not felt the support of the Ministry of Education after the shock that the event that occurred last Tuesday has meant for the educational center.

«It has taken six days for someone from the Ministry of Education to call us to ask if we need anything. Until today (yesterday) not a call. Bearing in mind that the two boys studied here… », reproaches the director of the educational center, very grateful in return for the support provided by the CAVI, the Civil Protection services and the Official College of Psychologists. The latter have offered to deploy a support plan against trauma that began to be developed in the center yesterday. “More than 200 kids have signed up, who feel in one way or another affected by what happened. They are going to work with them to help them in a totally altruistic way”, thanks the director of the institute.

He regrets that the Ministry was not interested in the situation of the center “until six days after the event”



The directors and counselors of educational centers already warned LA TRUTH a few weeks ago of the lack of tools, means and resources they suffer to deal with the serious post-pandemic mental health problem that is affecting minors to a greater extent, suffering from the effects of confinement, breakdowns of social interaction and losses. «We are not therapists; we do our best with the best will, but a pamphlet on suicide prevention won’t do us any good; we need resources and specific training”, demands Otálora.

When an autolysis protocol is launched at the institute, the center notifies the families, the community service technicians, the Department of Education, the Department of Health… «The problem comes when the families try to get an appointment for the psychologist and they give it to him for more than two months; not everyone can pay for a private weekly session of 50 euros”, denounces Otálora.

The consultations of minors and adolescents to the mental health services of the Murcian Health Service (SMS) have increased by more than 25%, and those of psychiatry that arrive by the Emergency Room due to attempted suicides, by 50%.

The director of the Totana institute, who detects a serious problem of intolerance to frustration and lack of limits among students, also calls for the implementation of the subject of Emotional Education, which was designed, but to date has not entered the classrooms.