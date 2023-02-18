A kidney transplant from a deceased donor ended the suffering of the child, Abdul Rahman Al Marzouqi, after 12 years of complications from renal failure that accompanied him from birth, and prevented him from attending his studies.

Abdul Rahman’s family expressed their thanks to Sheikh Khalifa Medical City and the National Program for Organ Donation and Transplantation “Hayat”, which gave him hope for a better tomorrow.

The child, Abd al-Rahman Fahd al-Marzouqi, was born with kidney failure, and he spent his childhood taking various medications and treatments, as he frequented the dialysis department “children” in Sheikh Khalifa Medical City for 12 years, at a rate of four to five times a week, in addition to the excruciating pain he was suffering from. , and affect his way of life, future and education, but all that changed after he performed a kidney transplant, after matching his kidney to the kidney of a deceased donor and performing the operation in Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, as it was crowned with success, and completely ended the suffering of the child.

The mother of the child, Abdul Rahman, said: “There are not enough words to express our happiness. It is like a new life for all of us. The smile has become inseparable from our family. After 12 years of continuous suffering with diseases, medicines and treatments, Abdul Rahman got the opportunity to live healthy and happy like other children of his age.” .

She added, “Before the operation, the medical team at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City treated Abdul Rahman for other health problems, in preparation for preparing him for the operation. In the eighth grade, he practices his favorite hobbies, stressing that Khalifa Medical City is a unique medical and cultural edifice of its kind.

The mother praised the medical team at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, which intensified efforts to search for kidneys for her son throughout these years, noting the importance of raising awareness of the culture of organ donation, and urging community members to participate in the National Program for Organ Donation and Transplantation «Hayat».

It is worth noting that Sheikh Khalifa Medical City is a leading center that provides modern treatments in the field of organ transplantation for children in the country, and the hospital’s pediatric kidney transplantation program is the most comprehensive in the Emirates, and it is supervised by highly skilled medical teams, including doctors, coordinators, and psychologists , pharmacists, nurses, the program provides many medical procedures including cardiology, gastrointestinal operations, radiology, vascular surgery, pediatric surgery, analysis of infectious diseases, anesthesia, and other requirements among pediatric surgeries.