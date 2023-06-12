There are events that last much longer than the timer has marked. And the town of Maracena (Granada, 22,293 inhabitants) can attest. He Juana Rivas case —the woman convicted of kidnapping minors after holding her two children in Spain and not allowing them to return to their father in Italy— emerged in Maracena in 2016, and its last news echo was heard in March 2023, seven years later. Now, the municipality has convulsed again due to another unexpected incident: on February 21, Vanessa Romero, then a socialist councilor of the City Council, was kidnapped for two hours. The kidnapper was Pedro Gómez, at the time a partner of the mayoress, also a socialist, Berta Linares, with whom Romero had a difficult relationship. The two hours of kidnapping are behind us, but its consequences, 110 days later, have multiplied not only in the judicial field but also in the political sphere. Linares resigned this week, and the negotiations that will decide who will replace her are up in the air.

The mayoress of Maracena (Granada), Berta Linares, addresses the media on May 26. Alex camera (Europa Press)

Justice is investigating whether or not there was participation in the kidnapping of three politicians: Noel López, former mayor of Maracena and number three of the Andalusian PSOE until he resigned, for this matter, on May 30; Berta Linares, acting mayor until this Friday, when she also resigned; and Antonio García Leyva, acting Councilor for Town Planning. A report from the Civil Guard points to the possible existence of urban irregularities in the years of the government of López and Linares.

The case has led to the absolute majority of the PSOE in this municipality where, 16 years ago, another incident of a very different nature led to the fall of the then mayor, Julio Manuel Pérez, the first and only councilor of the PP. Now, given the electoral results, it will be his son, also called Julio Manuel Pérez, who will take over the leadership in Maracena.

The representatives of the PP, Vox, and the local formations Quiero Maracena and Maracena Conecta 23 staged their post-electoral agreement last Friday. Europe Press

On February 23, 2007, three months before the municipal elections of that year, Julio Manuel Pérez Sr. authorized the journalist Federico Jiménez Losantos to broadcast his radio program from the new Maracena City Hall building, which had not yet been officially inaugurated. . The PP ruled in coalition with the Maracena Association (ADM). As the radio broadcast progressed, up to 200 Maraceneros began crowding at the gates of the Town Hall, protesting the fact that the municipal government headquarters were used as a station for a right-wing program. They endured the entire program with their banners at the door. When it ended, the government coalition also ended. The ADM leader broke with the PP for the “erroneous decision of the mayor against the political and social forces of Maracena.” Three months later, the PP lost the mayoralty that it had taken so many years to win. Since then, the PSOE had remained in charge of the City Council, but the case of the kidnapping of the councilor Romero has taken it ahead. Of the 11 councilors they had, an absolute majority, the Socialists have kept seven. The PP has gone from two to six. Vox has two and two independent local parties have won one and two seats, respectively.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Accustomed to being in the spotlight

Three people walk past a relief mural in the Plaza de la Constitución in Maracena (Granada). fermin rodriguez

The city has already gotten used to sitting down and seeing what happens. When the embers of the kidnapping were fading over the weeks, the investigation into the local socialist officials and the electoral result have once again placed it in the foreground. José Antonio Osorio, president of the Tartesos Neighborhood Association, laments that “right-wing politicians are taking advantage of the situation to get into the Mayor’s Office.” A walk through the center of Maracena shows, above all, the weariness that the matter generates in a good part of the population. Miguel, who has been in the town for 23 years, begins his speech with “I am not from any party”, and from there he fires at the PSOE. “Here the PSOE is voted for because half of the people are getting paid for jobs in which they have been plugged in, or are unemployed.” Antonio, 57 years old and born in Maracena, believes that what happened in the elections “was to be expected with everything that has happened, but here, because of those family tradition things, the Socialists have always gotten many votes.” Maracena, with little industry and a large part of its inhabitants working in Granada or in industrial estates in other towns, acts, in a way, as a commuter town.

Almudena, for example, at 39, works abroad: “What happens [en Maracena] It does not affect me ”, ditch. She is responsible for a youth association and she feels, in any case, the electoral fall of the PSOE because she predicts that “youth” will be harmed. Antonio Luis Marín, president of Ecama (Businessmen, Merchants and Self-Employed of Maracena), explains that now everyone is “expectant to see who assumes the Mayor’s Office.” With 450 shops and companies in the city, Marín has a double vision of scandals. He “Gives a regular image of the city but, on the other hand, makes himself known”.

Silence in the places linked to the kidnapping

Gymnasium that allegedly had aid above its value from the city council of Maracena (Granada). fermin rodriguez

The silence becomes very deep in the places related, in one way or another, with the case that has shocked the city. Nobody wants to talk at the gas station or at the gym at the entrance to the town, both mentioned in the summary because the councilor who was the victim of the kidnapping considered that irregularities related to both businesses had been committed. Not even in the hardware store where Pedro Gómez, the kidnapper, entered to buy a knife and duct tape to return to where he had abandoned the kidnapped, without knowing that she had already been released. Neither is the owner of the Taberna de Ángel, where Gómez places, always according to his statements, the conversation where the kidnapping was forged. “I already declared, I’m not going to say anything else,” he murmurs.

And so, from digesting one event into another, Maracena now walks. On Friday, after the surprise morning resignation of Mayor Linares, the PP announced an agreement with Vox and the two local formations Maracena Conecta and Quiero Maracena that ensures an absolute majority of 11 councilors in the Consistory. It only remains to be seen if the numbers are accompanied by the necessary stability to last four years. Because that is already discussed in some bars. But that, if it is, will be another digestion.