The seven teenagers kidnapped in Zacatecas, in images shared on social networks.

The youngest is 14 years old, the oldest has already turned 18. They are family and friends. That night they had gotten together to have dinner with more relatives, enjoy the Sabbath. But at four in the morning, on Sunday, several vehicles loaded with armed men broke into the ranch where they were resting, El Potrerito, in the community of Malpaso, Zacatecas. Seven teenagers were forcibly taken away. Two days later there is no news of his whereabouts.

The kidnapping of seven teenagers has once again made the skin of Zacatecas crawl, a State accustomed to violence and disappearances. Nobody knows where they are and the first days are key to finding them alive. The authorities have deployed an operation made up of 300 soldiers from the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), the National Guard and police officers from the different communities of Villanueva, the municipality where the crime occurred.

There are many more questions than certainties. It is not known why the teenagers were kidnapped, how many armed men participated in the abduction, whether they belong to a criminal group, or whether there is progress in the investigation. The Public Ministry maintains absolute opacity and has barely released any news about the case – on its social networks, the only confirmation that the crime happened are the search files issued by each of the seven young people.

Meanwhile, the community holds its breath and hopes for the teenagers’ return alive. There is Jorge Alberto René Ocón Acevedo, the youngest, only 14 years old. He has large brown eyes, brown hair, shaved on the sides, thick lips and is 165 centimeters tall. When he was kidnapped he was wearing a gold jacket, blue pants and black sneakers.

Héctor Alejandro Saucedo Acevedo is 17 years old, he shares the second last name with Jorge and some features: he has eyes and lips like him, according to the description in the Prosecutor’s file. He is thin, has straight black hair, a tattoo on one arm, a scar on his eyebrow, and braces. He measures 1.75. On the day of the kidnapping she was wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue pants and white sneakers.

Sergio Yobani Acevedo Rodríguez is 18 years old, with brown hair and green eyes. He measures 1.70. His file indicates that he has a “tattoo with the image of a kite on his right calf” and also braces. He is the oldest along with Gumaro Santacruz Carrillo, of the same age. He has “medium, slanted” brown eyes, straight black hair, and is 1.60 meters tall. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt, black t-shirt and pants, and white sneakers.

There is another teenager also 18, Jesús Manuel Rodríguez Robles. He is the tallest of the seven at 1.78 meters. Big, straight nose, short, straight brown hair. He was wearing Vans brand sneakers, a t-shirt with black and gray prints and blue pants. Óscar Ernesto Rojas Alvarado is only 15 years old. He is the second smallest after Jorge. He has brown, slanted eyes, is 1.57 meters tall and has a slim build. When he was kidnapped he was wearing a gold chain, a diamond earring, a black cloth belt and a balaclava. And Diego Rodríguez Vidales, 17. He is robust, 1.74 tall and has tattoos on his left arm, right forearm and right calf.

According to official data, of the 111,648 missing people in Mexico, 3,650 correspond to Zacatecas. Like much of the rest of the country, its territory is disputed by the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel and the Sinaloa Cartel, two criminal organizations that battle for control of the area and drug trafficking routes. In 2021, the State was the entity with the most episodes of forced displacement according to the report of the Mexican Commission for the Defense and Promotion of Human Rights presented this January.

