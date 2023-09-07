MEXICO CITY — Perhaps the most notorious cold case in Mexico — 43 college students shot by police, forced into patrol cars, handed over to a drug cartel, and never seen again.

The mystery has haunted the nation for nearly a decade. How could a relatively unknown group carry out one of the worst atrocities in recent Mexican history, with the help of the Police and the Army?

A collection of around 23,000 unpublished text messages, witness testimony and investigative files obtained by The New York Times points to an answer: almost every branch of government in that part of southern Mexico had been working in secret for months. for the criminal group. The police commanders whose officers kidnapped many of the students that night in 2014 had been taking orders from drug traffickers. One of the commanders handed out weapons to the cartel members, while another hunted down his rivals on order.

The military, which closely monitored the kidnapping but never came to the aid of the students, had also taken bribes from the cartel. In text messages, captured through wiretaps, the traffickers and their collaborators complained about the endless greed of the soldiers.

It has long been known that police officers and government officials helped the cartel kidnap students or witnessed what was happening and did not intervene. But text messages have been a breakthrough for investigators — by offering the clearest picture yet of a possible collusion motive.

The messages reveal that the cartel, Guerreros Unidos, had effectively turned public officials into employees. That submission made possible the murder of 43 college students, investigators say.

One of the first responders who rushed to the scene of the mass kidnapping also gathered intelligence for the cartel. For months, wiretaps have captured him sending minute-by-minute updates on every law enforcement move to a Guerreros Unidos leader he called “boss.”

A coroner also sent the cartel photographs of dead bodies and evidence at crime scenes. After killing some of the students, the traffickers cremated the bodies in a crematorium owned by the coroner’s family, investigators say. Text messages can also help answer why Guerreros Unidos executed 43 students who had nothing to do with organized crime. In the months and weeks leading up to the kidnapping, the cartel had grown increasingly paranoid, beset by deadly infighting and fighting to defend its turf as rivals advanced.

So when dozens of young men arrived in Iguala on passenger buses—similar to the ones the cartel used to smuggle drugs— the traffickers mistook the convoy for an enemy intrusion and gave the order to attack, prosecutors now say.

No one has been prosecuted. The previous government was accused of orchestrating an extensive cover-up to hide the involvement of federal forces. Under President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, authorities have ordered the arrest of 20 Mexican soldiers in connection with the kidnappings. Unpublished wiretaps have been crucial to the case.

The text messages were intercepted by the DEA in 2014 while investigating the cartel for trafficking drugs to suburban Chicago. Mexico sought to obtain the messages for years, but US officials turned over all 23,000 just last year, partly because of mistrust in the Mexican government, an investigator said.

The messages do not cover the night of the disappearance and key details of what happened to the students are still unknown.

Minutes after the students left a bus station on September 26, 2014, police chased them, opened fire, and took them away. Several cartel members have testified that the victims were turned over to the cartel, which killed them and disposed of their bodies.

Investigators trying to uncover the full extent of military involvement have been frustrated for years. But investigators say nothing can hide the collusion exposed in the wiretaps.

The evidence “is very solid, strong, unquestionable,” said Omar Gómez Trejo, a Mexican prosecutor who confronted the military and then fled to the United States fearing for his safety late last year.

NATALIE KITROEFF AND RONEN BERGMAN. THE NEW YORK TIMES