A man dressed in black, barefoot and sitting on a plastic chair speaks into the camera of his kidnappers’ phone. It is the test of survival. He says that he is fine and asks the family to get the money his captors are asking for to buy his freedom, even if they have to go to Mandrake. Heriberto Urbina is 86 years old and since last April he has been suffering from his third kidnapping. The family fears for his health. The phenomenon of kidnapping has never stopped appearing in Colombia and this last year it has doubled.

Heriberto has dedicated his entire life to livestock. Until the day of the kidnapping, at his age, he worked on the farm from sunup to sundown. He was buying fuel in Curumaní, in the northern department of Cesar, and suddenly several motorcycles appeared: three armed men got out and went to the vehicle that was transporting Urbina and pointed their guns at it. He thought it was a robbery and got out without resisting. With threats, they put him in the back; two men were aiming at him, one on each side. The vehicle started down the distressing road, without any authority noticing. Followed by the three motorcycles, they entered the mountains of the Serranía del Perijá and, already in the mountains, they stopped, burned the car and continued the journey on the motorcycles. The family contacted the military authorities and, that same night, they flew over the sector with Tucano planes; The next day they used a helicopter, but the area is so vast that they didn’t see any traces.

April 24 was the beginning of a tortuous transition, not only for Urbina, but also for his family. The biggest concern is that his already deteriorated health could worsen due to pre-existing illnesses that afflict him. “The anguish is that these gentlemen have kidnapped a person whose days are numbered,” says one of his relatives. Under intimidation, the kidnappers demand a sum of money that the family does not have: “They are going to die and it will be your fault,” they say threateningly. Although the captors have identified themselves as the Clan del Golfo, the community points to the ELN as the perpetrator of the kidnapping; the guerrillas have not yet pronounced. Members of the Clan del Golfo unofficially deny that they kidnapped him.

In 1997, Urbina had suffered the first kidnapping by the ELN guerrilla: he was held in captivity for nine months and 21 days. A year later, he was intercepted by FARC men in a miraculous fishing, a denomination to refer to illegal checkpoints that were mounted on the roads. The kidnapping was also extortion and could last from hours to days.

The most recent statistics from the Ministry of Defense show that between January and March 2022, 35 people were kidnapped, while in the same period of 2023 it was double: 71. The Urbina kidnapping is not included in this figure, because it happened in April . The same report indicates that in all of 2021, 160 were perpetrated and in the following year there were 222, which means an increase of more than 38%.

There are kidnappings for political purposes, such as the recent case of policeman Dayan Edmundo Poto —which the ELN attributed to him— and others for extortion purposes, such as that of Heriberto Urbina. Both modalities have increased in the last two years. The Government and the ELN are holding a peace negotiation table, without reaching a bilateral ceasefire. According to Luis Trejos, a professor at the Universidad del Norte and a specialist in violence and peace, political kidnappings are taking place for control of territories and tend to last for short periods; while the extortive ones are longer and quieter.

At its worst, Colombia reported up to 3,500 kidnappings a year. With the extortion, the guerrillas and the paramilitaries sought to finance themselves to grow militarily. The FARC were responsible for 33% of the kidnappings, according to a report by the National Center for Historical Memory. Kidnapping not only implies the loss of freedom, but also “daily coexistence with death, imprisonment in unworthy conditions, breaks in autonomy, the elimination of privacy, the break with loved ones, the abandonment of one’s own projects.” , the feelings of uncertainty, loneliness, fear and hopelessness”, indicates the final report of the Truth Commission, which found that during the armed conflict there were around 80,000 victims of this crime.

With the signing of the peace agreement with the FARC, kidnappings, and in general all forms of violence, were substantially reduced. El Cesar is one of the departments where this phenomenon occurs the most. In the area where Heriberto was kidnapped, the Clan del Golfo, the ELN guerrillas and the former FARC dissidents are present. The Ombudsman’s Office has established informal security and private surveillance mechanisms at the service of sectors associated with large estates.

Urbina’s family has not been able to reach an agreement with the kidnappers because the amount they demand is exorbitant, exceeding the value of the assets they own. With the terror that this event generated, no one wants to buy land, or invest in the countryside, or buy cattle, residents of the region have said. Carlos Camargo, Ombudsman, said that he is concerned about the kidnapping because of its characteristics, such as the age and state of health of the victim. “The kidnapping is a consequence of the continuity of the armed conflict in the regions, where the confrontations and the violation of the human rights of the civilian population continue,” said Camargo.

Why have kidnappings skyrocketed?

The overproduction of coca leaf in Colombia stopped its sale on the black market, unleashed a crisis of misery in the cultivation areas, and the illegal armed groups that run the business have resorted to another source of income: kidnapping. This is one of the hypotheses of Luis Trejos. “Drug trafficking is a chain of several links and everyone eats from it. When coca planting and processing stopped, several links were left without income and this caused many criminal organizations that derived the bulk of their economic income from drug trafficking to resort to kidnapping ”, he explains.

Trejos believes that the deterioration in security that began during the government of Iván Duque has also had an influence; Hence, old criminal practices that seemed to have been overcome reappeared. However, he believes that kidnapping should not be seen separately from extortion, another crime that has been on the rise. The expert recalls that kidnappings for extortion are taking place in territories where coca is not produced, which is why criminal groups are looking for other forms of financing.

Until a few days ago, Urbina was the oldest kidnapped person in the world, but 87-year-old rancher and lawyer Sanín Mena has just been kidnapped, also in Cesar. In the municipalities in the center of that department the common denominator is silence and speaking anonymously. “Here at seven at night there is no longer a soul on the street. What we are experiencing is terror,” a social leader who preferred not to be mentioned told EL PAÍS. In a leaflet, distributed on social networks, the following threat can be read, and it is not known who or where it comes from: “We start with cleaning. Get ready Chiriguaná, Curumaní, Pailitas”.

“We thought that the kidnapping was a thing of the past and oh surprise!” said a resident of Chiriguaná. Some believe that the country has regressed, that violence and war are returning to start a new cycle and there is still no place or time for peace.

