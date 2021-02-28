Nigeria is a giant with leaks and feet of clay. Africa’s leading economy, the largest continental oil exporter, suffers the consequences of a climate of utter insecurity. It is not a specific problem, the jihadist insurrection in the northeast or the interreligious problems in the center of the country, but a generalized evil that affects the population daily and reveals its defenselessness. Kidnapping is good business in the vast coastal republic of the Gulf of Guinea. Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, one of the most prestigious Islamic clerics in the country, has assured that the central government is a snail that hides in its shell to avoid responsibilities.

The most spectacular abductions transcend and reach the international media. Last December, 344 students were captured at the Kankara Secondary School, in the state of Katsina, and during this month of February there have been a couple of major assaults against academic institutions in the states of Niger and Zamfara with more than 600 victims. But we are not talking about specific events, extraordinary blows that periodically shake the life of the country. This is just the tip of the iceberg. Kidnapping is a daily occurrence in Nigeria, only its regional characteristics differ. Yesterday, the native newspapers spoke of seven women and an imam who had been imprisoned.

Organized crime is a national phenomenon of enormous proportions. There is an urban, cosmopolitan and ambitious mafia, based mainly in the south of the country, that participates in the routes of drugs and prostitution to Europe, that penetrates Italy and Spain fighting with the indigenous gangs. There are businesses as original as internet scams, already called ‘Nigerian scams’, or ‘children’s factories’ for the sale of newborns. In the south, groups of street minors and unemployed youth, known as ‘area boys’ or ‘agberos’, engage in extortion and the sale of narcotics. Kidnapping also occurs, but it affects the more affluent classes in its express aspect, and shows an already globalized scourge.

The situation is complicated in the north of the country, much poorer and with less developed public institutions. Kidnapping has been a common practice in the territory affected by the Boko Haram insurrection and it continues to occur, becoming an endemic problem while the conflict, now of low intensity, continues. However, its emergence has taken place hundreds of kilometers to the west, in the Muslim states near the Sahara belt. A few months ago, the first mass kidnappings were assumed by the jihadist movement. Taking place very far from their bases, the demands were labeled as merely opportunistic.

The culprits are the ‘bandits’, according to the local jargon. The diagnosis is accurate because they are organized gangs that act according to the parameters of the radical militias. Dozens of its members burst into villages and towns dressed in military uniforms and driving armored vehicles. Their loot is the heads of cattle and those neighbors for whom they will demand ransom.

Immediate payments



School robberies have become a lucrative variant because crowded academic residences house hundreds of students and payment for their release is usually immediate. Forest reserves serve as a hiding place. But rural areas are not the only ones affected, roads are also dangerous places. Criminals are relentless. On the 14th, they stopped a bus that was transporting those attending a wedding, killed three passengers and took another thirty guests.

The climate of impunity in which these kidnappings take place, the violence practiced and its growth, indicate the degradation that Nigeria is experiencing. There are suspicions of the collusion of the ‘bandits’ with Islamist cells and, probably, that they feed on nomadic shepherds who have found this business much more lucrative. There is also talk of his link with the smuggling of weapons in the Sahel.

Impotence overwhelms public opinion, which voted for Muhammadu Buhari, a military coup leader, for his credentials as a restorer of public order. But the Nigerian Administration is devastated by corruption and underfunding from falling oil prices. The Army is badly equipped and the security forces are discredited. The ‘End SARS’ demonstrations continue to take place and demand the dissolution of this body, the Police Anti-Theft Special Squad, which is accused of extrajudicial executions.

Poor government response capacity has fueled the proliferation of self-defense militias and surveillance services. But this privatization of the force further exacerbates the problem. The superiority of criminals does not reduce their pressure and has led to the proliferation of militias and an endless spiral of violence, often sustained by the spirit of revenge, suspicion and old quarrels. Meanwhile, the giant with the snail spirit remains far from trouble, in the capital Abuja, away from the storm.