Investigative Committee: a suspect in the kidnapping of a six-year-old girl in the Mines of the Rostov region was detained

A man suspected of kidnapping a six-year-old girl in the Rostov region has been detained. This was reported to Lente.ru in the department for interaction with the media of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia.

It turned out to be a resident of the city of Shakhty born in 1981. In the near future he will be interrogated by the investigator.

The missing girl was reported on the evening of July 18. She was walking on the playground, and she was taken away by an unknown man. She was last seen at the store with her kidnapper.

The personnel of all police units were raised to search, volunteers joined the search. A few hours later, the girl was found alive and unharmed.