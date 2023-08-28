Doubt is a human temptation. More so when the circumstances that arise feed fears, as in the case of the resignations of Lorenzo Brown and Ricky Rubio -for different reasons- to drive the vigorous Spanish trawler. Sergio Scariolo relied on defensive goalkeeper Alberto Díaz from the start and had to summon Núñez quickly and running to plug the water leak on the roof. Well then, and in the absence of greater national teams subjecting them to the rigor of severe opposition, both claimed responsibility for ‘the game’ of the first World Cup phase.

It was convenient to win against Brazil yes or also to face the second screen of the championship dragging favorable markers for the benefit of work. At this point in the tournament, with a commitment still ahead, La Roja has already secured a front seat ticket to the quarterfinals. And with good views from the window after the surprising fiasco of a self-eliminated France in the blink of an eye. Thus, La Familia will fight for two places for the first blood crossing with Brazil, the powerful Canada and Latvia, the last cause of the Gallic disaster.

propel yourself from behind



Except in very brief sequences of the film, the command of the script always corresponded to Scariolo’s squad. Willy Hernangómez, who pays tribute to his mother on the back of the shirt, reaffirmed himself from the start as a Hispanic reference in first-rate attack. Although the opponent’s initial three-point success, their own mistakes from the free-throw line, the scant return that Spain obtained from its ball recoveries and the fact that the rival had a truly important center (Caboclo) nourished in a certain way the source of uncertainty. Translated into the minimum South American income at the end of the first quarter (21-22).

Of course, nothing that a team could not solve with the wind of his triumphant inertia and a confidence earned during so many international appointments. La Roja, of course against lesser opponents, bursts of offensive lucidity and work behind are enough to establish earthly leagues in between. The first ones served him to procure a relaxing mattress until the intermission (50-42) and the second ones were decisive in his eagerness to weave a necessary victory. One of those essential notches to fit the arithmetic, distribute efforts among the squad and reinforce the self-esteem of the group.

Three triples from Díaz before the break, another two from Rudy Fernández, the self-confidence of a Núñez who came of age barely fifteen months ago and the contributions of the faded Brizuela and Aldama in the opening match were too strong stretches (44-32 , minute 16) for the Brazilian resistance. They were moments in which La Familia exposed its ideology based on forcefulness, on knocking out before taking an interest in the state of the other.

hallmarks



The signs of identity that are most in line with the Spanish way of understanding basketball were revealed around the locker room. In accordance with Vice President Yolanda Díaz’s interest in data, here is one that saves subordinate clauses. Between the first live ball of the third quarter and minute 36, Scariolo’s block gave a 20-4 partial beating to an opponent who was asking for oxygen from the corner of the ring.

A phase of stellar prominence for the nineteen-year-old boy and the vertical energy of Garuba, a volcano that spills lava in each of his interventions. Between the two, the harassing Spanish defense and the quartermaster of Víctor Claver – one of those men always more valued by the technicians than by the public – the current defender of the world title and current European champion was propelled. All this before the procedure with Iran and entering a jungle that will require basketball, presence of mind and machetes from Friday.