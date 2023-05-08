WHEN IN NOVEMBER 1993 Carlos Salinas de Gortari confirmed that his successor in the Presidency would be Luis Donaldo Colosio and not Manuel Camachoa young apprentice to politics received his first slap. Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón forged a career that reached its first glimpses in 1986, when President Miguel de la Madrid appointed Camacho Secretary of Urban Development and Ecology. Marcelo experienced firsthand not only Salinas’s betrayal of Camacho, but also his ousting: he lost his candidacy and, worse, they blamed him for Colosio’s assassination: he became the “kicked dog.” Almost 30 years later, Ebrard is camouflaging himself in Camacho: Andrés Manuel López Obrador will hardly appoint him as a Morena candidate for the Presidency, with which he will suffer his umpteenth slap. In 2012, Marcelo had to be the PRD candidate for the Presidency, but Camacho advised him to give way to López Obrador. “Wait six years, by then it will be your best political moment.” But AMLO was defeated by Enrique Peña and Ebrard had to go into exile from Mexico in the face of political persecution from this, but above all from Miguel Mancera from the CDMX government headquarters. Did López Obrador do something for those who gave him his place, and before, as head of the DF, he financed his sit-in in 2006 and his subsequent move? Nothing. Three more slaps that reaffirmed the condition of the “kicked dog”. But now the foreign minister seems unwilling to be Manuel Camacho. And he has already crossed a line: “One of two, either there is a poll or there is a favorite.” The virtual break rushed the tenant of the National Palace.

López Obrador is making believe that he is advancing the election of the candidate. But why overtake, if the one who does the most damage is him?, because no matter how powerful he is, it will begin to lose control of the 4T ahead of time.

The president consented to Marcelo with the meeting of his three corcholatas by giving the green light so that they began to move freely in search of the candidacy with an alleged acceleration of the process.

But the Tabasco did not give him the essentialswhich Ebrard has been denied for at least six months: clear rules and level ground; resignation of positions, debates and open, simple and verifiable survey.

The Secretary of Foreign Relations is not willing to play in those disadvantageous conditions that benefit the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, and less to raise his hand to legitimize it.

Before, he would choose to join Adán Augusto, with whom he has no conflict and would ensure a good position of power for him and those close to him, in a hypothetical Presidency commanded by the notary.

The other is to insist on appearing on the ballot in June 2024, opting for the final break with AMLO and the 4T and vindicating the “kicked dog” who was his mentor and teacher, Camacho Solís.

Ebrard is the only one who can challenge Morena in the presidential elections and his only option is to be the standard bearer of a coalition that brings together Movimiento Ciudadano, his friend Dante Delgado, and a sector of the PAN, PRD and PRI.

“Sectors”, that is, militants-citizens, fundamentally from the PAN, middle class offended by the 4T who do see it favorably and who are already fed up with the internal war between the leaders and factions of the party.

but also of the business class, a sector that Marcelo has on the stock market and that he is willing to finance his campaign and take him to the presidential chair next year.

But an alliance that is not that of Va por México and where the PRI does not go either, because Alejandro Moreno is going to be the one to break that coalition pushed by the also worn-out Marko Cortés and Claudio X. González.

“I have known LOS Botín for 20 years. Ana Botín sometimes consults me, but I only give her my point of view. Santander is not financing my pre-campaignI have never spoken to a judge or a magistrate; I do not litigate anything, I do not legally sponsor anyone, I am not part of the litigation”. santiago creel Thus, he denied that he is intervening in favor of the Spanish bank in the controversy that exists with the sisters Viviana, Carmen and Gabriela Garza Delgado, daughters of the founder of Grupo Industrial Alfa, Roberto Garza Sada, who have so far won in all legal instances to that they pay close to a billion dollars, in a trial that the criminal Javier Quijano, lawyer and friend of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, insists on taking to the Supreme Court of Justice.

ABOUT the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nationchaired by Norma Piña, today the project will be discussed of Minister Alberto Pérez Dayán, who proposes declare unconstitutional the so-called Plan B of the Electoral Reform of Andrés Manuel López Obrador. For those who know how things are moving in the direction of Pino Suárez, the President of the Republic will lose this Monday by beating. Nine to two or outright 10 to 1 against the intentions of Tabasco to reform the electoral laws before the 2024 presidential elections. The question is which of the ministers could opt for the project: Yasmín Esquivel or Loretta Ortiz?

THE MAGISTRATES OF the Eighth Civil Chamber of the CDMX granted on Friday to Google, which Larry Page founded, the suspension of the sentence in favor of the lawyer Ulrich Ritcher, who sued for moral damages for about 5 billion pesos. But the court’s decision will take effect only until the technological giant that Julián Coulter directs here exhibits the guarantee. He has from today to next Monday to do it. In relation to damages, the room established 278 million 660 thousand 316 pesos and for damages it set the amount of 119 million 724 thousand 125 pesos. A total sum, then, of 398 million 384 thousand 441 pesos.

WHAT I SAID HERE on Friday and that apparently made many uncomfortable: Citi has already reached an agreement with Germán Larrea to sell him Banamex. The announcement must be made this week (it is ensured that no later than next Friday). The mining entrepreneur will pay between 7,100 and 7,300 million dollars for 20% of the bank’s capital stock. Only the final documents to be signed are being prepared. Let’s see if President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says something in his morning conference today, because even in the government they have tired of the calm with which Jane Fraser’s boys have taken it.

JOSÉ AUTURO SEGOVIANO García, who was briefly Secretary of Economic Development of the government of San Luis Potosí, and who was abruptly dismissed from his post just a few weeks after assuming it, will face federal charges for money laundering and diversion of federal resources. It is presumed that he seized funds intended to support SMEs and used them to acquire a 19th-century hacienda, on the outskirts of the capital of San Luis Potosí.

