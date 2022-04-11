the mexican defender Carlos Salcedo received his first red card (it will be his second suspension absence) with the Toronto F.C. of the Major League Soccer with which he will have to cut his good streak with the Canadian team. The defender is a regular player in the approach of Bob Bradley in this season start 2022.
Unfortunately for the defender, he ended up being sent off in the team’s last game because he kicked an opponent in the face while trying to contest the ball in the air.
The meeting was practically defined when Sergio Cordova tried to play the ball with his head and found the booty of the Mexican, who had not seen the forward of the Royal Salt Lake.
In this way, the former feline player was immediately expelled by the referee at minute 86 of the game, when both teams were equaling 2-2 at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah.
Carlos Salcedo will miss the next commitment of the Toronto F.C. (it will be the second absence due to suspension, after being suspended in week 5), where the Canadian squad will face the leader of the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia Unionnext Saturday April 16.
Obviously, the Mexican will be a sensitive loss for the team, since they are in eighth position in the eastern region with 8 points, the same that separate the toronto of the leader philadelphia.
