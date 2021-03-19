Axel Kicillof increased their influence in the ideas and latest economic decisions of the Government. The governor’s proposals were reflected in the latest resolution on price control. The measure caused a compact reaction of businessman movement and the unification of criticism towards the Casa Rosada.

Miguel Acevedo counterattacked and said in a heated meeting at the UIA: “This is statism and discourages investment.” This Thursday a draft document of the Industrial Union was circulating. The text was so harsh that at night the dome doubted and debated its dissemination.

Kicillof recommends a strong hand and implement measures that create an electoral narrative: to hold businessmen responsible for inflation.

The “dirigiste” menu has the full support of Cristina and is the vice president who influences the government to have an – increasingly marked – anti-entrepreneurial attitude.

Price control measures are now being applied – inflexibly – by Paula Español. The Secretary of Commerce was accused of “soft” against the remarks.

Now the Secretary of Commerce overreact to save your skin. The inmates are on fire in the Cabinet.

Español first denounced a group of leading companies and now implemented strict control over costs, stock and prices.

The UIA leadership suspect that Matías Kulfas would not have been aware of the measures. On Tuesday he was at the UIA and did not comment on anything. Hours later, the Secretary of Commerce launched the “bombshell.” The actions are similar to those implemented by Kicillof, when he was Cristina’s minister and he put together an inexpensive “bomb”.

Is about ideas that have already failed: Cristina’s embarrassing manipulation of Indec could not hide the fact that prices accelerated during her tenure.

Kicillof is Cristina’s main economic advisor. The governor translates the vice president’s old economic convictions into proposals.

Both promoted and supported the most ruling decisions of the Casa Rosada. It is a kind of “Plan K” , but from Kicillof.

The cocktail of measures includes many of the current initiatives: exchange control, the brake on import authorizations, doubts about the advisability of agreeing with the IMF, a minimal increase in tariffs and a strong tax pressure on companies.

The political intention is blame the IMF and businessmen of the government’s own mistakes. A action of “manual” of pure Kirchnerism.

Kicillof compete with Martín Guzmán. First there was political jealousy over the growing influence of the minister. Kicillof could never bear that Guzmán had displaced him -initially- from Cristina’s preferences.

The first dispute between the two was the discussion on how the debt in default of Buenos Aires was negotiated – in January 2020.

Axel went out of his way to find a deal, but Economy torpedoed him. Conclusion: The conflict remains unsolved and now the Aurelius fund is threatening a lawsuit in Manhattan. There are 14 months of inaction.

Guzmán began to endure “fire friend” -As anticipated Clarion-When he commented in public something that the elementary books of the faculty say: that inflation is the result of a macroeconomic imbalance.

In other words: that the remarking is not produced by the badness of the employers or the excessive wage demands of the union members. That both things can exist, but that the price rise occurs for a set of problems that Argentina does not attack and –in reality– deepens.

This mismatch generates inflation: Argentina is to the top with Venezuela.

Cristina – exasperated by Kicillof – began to object to those ideas of economic science and took refuge in her primitive proposals: that Economics was soft and that businessmen had to be shaken. The vice spawns another Kicillof idea: not allowing a rational increase in rates. Cristina used Federico Bernal to question the central thesis of Minister Guzmán on public services.

The Head of the Treasury established a golden rule in the Budget: the adjustment should prevent the increase in subsidies to service companies. This would imply an average rate hike of 30%.

But controller of Enargas disavowed it. Bernal stated: “The public service fee should not be measured by its impact on subsidy policy, because that is a fiscal approach.” For Bernal -that is Cristina- the maximum increases must be 6%.

The fight occurs when the minister faces a key negotiation in Washington. As an advance Clarion, the trip will define the possibility that there is no – this year – agreement with the IMF.

Guzmán goes with a “Plan A”. Convince the IMF about the convenience of a light agreement, without additional commitments for Argentina. The proposal has already been unofficially rejected in Washington. That is why Guzmán wears a “Plan B”: postpone the agreement until after the elections.

On Monday he will have a meeting with the auditors of Argentina. Julie Kozack and Luis Cubeddu are uneasy about the inconsistencies of the Casa Rosada.

On Tuesday the key meeting will take place: Guzmán plays all or nothing at the top with Kristalina Georgieva.

In Washington the “Cristina effect”. It’s about how his anachronistic ideas advance and complicate Alberto himself.

Also, how Cristina conditions the Casa Rosada, in the pursuit of a personal goal: alleviate his judicial situation and that of his children Florencia and Máximo.

The delay in covering the Ministry of Justice was due to one issue: there were many surveys and offers. But nobody sensible accepted occupy that electric chair.

Martín Soria started on the left foot. Declared a series of “legal barrabasadas”. Peronist converted, now he overacts his Kirchnerism.

Mauricio Macri – this Thursday he presented the book – disseminates a theory in his intimate meetings: he maintains that Cristina’s causes are well advanced and that the vice has no legal turning back. Macri exclaims: “That’s why he wants to break everything.” In their inner circle they say that the “invented” complaints against Macri, seek an outlet for the vice president, put them on an equal footing and from there fire a pardon for both.

All is Noise harmful to the ailing local economy. The UIA and bankers say it may affect the forecast economic rebound of 7% for 2021.

The absence of dollars forced the BCRA to a greater tourniquet on imports. This complicates resuscitation. Juan Schiaretti himself went with the end caps. The governor is on alert because the brake on imports paralyzes an investment in the Renault terminal that would generate 1,000 new jobs in Córdoba.

The UIA also claimed, but now it lowered its tone: its leaders fear retaliation of the officials.

In the factory movement they closely follow a confidential “paper” of former minister Jorge Remes Lenicov.

Remes is widely recognized, because he was a skilled storm pilot in 2001.

And now it goes deep. It is the comment in the “red circle”: he proposes ideas to reverse the “slide” in which Argentina slides.