New it was unsaleable, but the Kia Stinger as an occasion is really attractive.

Every week the inbox for the Autoblog Advice section is overflowing, for which thanks! Regularly there are requests for cars that are EVERYTHING. Because we all want a car with a lot of luxury, good performance, a high degree of reliability and a favorable price. That is of course very difficult to achieve, especially since a car should not be too expensive.

But we have found one that is now starting to get very interesting. We stare completely blindly at Alfa Romeo Giulias, but if you don’t want diesel then you will soon lose 25 mille for a 2.0T.

A bald one. If you want a few nice options (Veloce package, sports seats and so on) then it is already fast towards 30,000 euros, actually over it.

Kia Stinger as a used car

And so we ended up with the Kia Stinger, because they are now also starting to become cheap. We all know the 3.3 T-GDI that was on the price list for a ton, that is of course crazy. The 2.0 T-GDI was more affordable and quite a good deal even compared to a new 4 Series GC. The depreciation has now done its job a bit and damn it: it’s starting to get fun!

This red GT-Line for example. The car is from 2018 and is therefore 5 years old, but you will not notice it. That appearance is really a big plus of the Kia Stinger. The red color helps a lot with that, of course. It gives the car a very cool look, although there is no color that does not suit the Stinger. The only blemish may be the rims, they are not the nicest. But yes, a set of thick Enkei’s underneath and use them as winter wheels and the problem is solved.

This is probably the ideal version for most Dutch people. With 255 hp you still have more than enough power in this Kia. The Stinger therefore sprints to 100 km/h in 6 seconds and has a top speed limited to 240 km/h. According to Spritmonitor, consumption is 1 to 11, so if you take it easy, consumption is not too bad.

Interior

Then the interior and equipment. When it comes to the latter, everyone is enthusiastic because, in fact, everything possible has been done. People indicated at the time that the interior of the Kia Stinger does not match a Premium German and that is also true. But let’s be very honest: it doesn’t make a lot of difference, actually!

Finally reliability. With a German car you now have to worry about thermostats, stretching chains, oil consumption, failing automatic transmissions and other premium malfunctions. The Kia Stinger still has a factory warranty!

Interested? You can view the advertisement here!

If you still want an Autoblog Advice, we can arrange that for you. Enter everything here. The more complete and specific you make the application, the better we can make an advice for it.

This article The Kia Stinger as an occasion is masterfully brilliant first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Kia #Stinger #occasion #masterfully #brilliant