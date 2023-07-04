Kia has significantly updated its Picanto, still one of the cheapest cars on the market. The futuristic design is particularly striking, but it also makes a leap forward with regard to safety.

It is already a miracle that Kia still dares to remain present in the price range of the Picanto. Most competitors have given up: there is not enough to earn from small, cheap cars. Especially since they have to keep up with all environmental and safety requirements, which entails the necessary development costs. In 2018, the Picanto still had 32 competitors. At the moment there are only 18 left.

But Kia perseveres, confirms the brand’s European director of Price and Product, Alexandre Papapetropoulos, when asked: ,,Such a Picanto is far too important for us to introduce newcomers to the car market to our brand. And believe us, we don’t have to spend any money on this car.”

The current generation of the Picanto stands for more than 17,000 euros in the showrooms. Its price has doubled in ten years, but there is still hardly a cheaper way to drive a brand new car.

The Picanto saw the light of day in 2004 and more than one million copies of this car have now been sold. Since 2017 there is the third generation, which has now undergone some innovations. The small Kia is still surprisingly spacious. Adults can still sit comfortably in the back, the luggage space is 255 liters: only the Suzuki Ignis and Dacia Spring offer more.

The updated Kia Picanto has an 8.0-inch central display. © Kia



Navigation is standard

Navigation is standard

The updated Picanto has a 1.0-liter petrol engine, without turbo. It is linked to a five-speed manual gearbox or an automatic transmission, which can rather be described as an automated manual gearbox. You can choose from a low-priced entry-level version and a sporty GT-Line. Not only with a touch of sportiness in the decoration, but also with its rich equipment, it should make the small Kia more attractive as a small family car or for commuting.

Nothing has changed in the dimensions or the chassis. An 8.0-inch touchscreen including navigation and digital instruments are standard. Up to two mobile devices can be paired via Bluetooth. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also standard. The Picanto is always online and therefore receives live traffic information, weather forecasts, points of interest (POIs) and current information about parking spaces on the street or in parking garages.

Over the air updates

The driver can also remotely send the navigation destination to the car via the accompanying app before departure, check the location of the vehicle and view vehicle and diagnostic data. Thanks to Last Mile Navigation, you can navigate the last part to your destination on foot with the app on your phone. And software updates are automatically sent wirelessly to the car.

An impressive amount of safety systems makes this Kia one of the safest cars in its class. For example, an automatic emergency braking system is available that can detect cars, bicycles and pedestrians. Also available are blind spot monitoring, lane monitoring, a fatigue assistant and a radar that helps when reversing.

When braking hard, the hazard lights are automatically switched on to warn traffic behind. And thanks to Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), you’ll never have to use the handbrake again when starting on a slope. The Picanto has up to six airbags and includes standard ISOFIX child seat attachment points. He is expected in the Netherlands next summer. Nothing is known about the prices yet.

Kia Picanto © Kia

