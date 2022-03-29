You remember the Kia EV9, don’t you? If not, quick summary: it’s a big, square thing and you saw it for the first time in December. It was still a concept then, but there is good news: it will go into production next year. It will be a seven-seater with three rows of seats.

The announcement is all part of Kia’s master plan to launch two new electric cars every year between now and 2027, with the South Korean brand aiming to be fully electric in Europe by 2035. The Kia EV9 should go into production next year.

Not much is known yet

So what do we know about the Kia EV9? Mechanically not much, except that it will be on the same E-GMP platform that is used for the EV6 and the Hyundai Ioniq 5. We are counting on the same 73 kWh battery, but with less than 480 kilometers of range. Considering the size, get it?

We can guess the specs of the Kia EV9 a bit

You’d expect the powertrain options to carry over as well, so count on a 0-100 time in the neighborhood of six seconds on the heaviest version. The big question is which concept features you will see in the final model. The shiny space-age car you see in the gallery above comes with suicide doors, retractable roof rails, and solar panels in the hood vents. Just cross those things out.

The manager of the housekeeping book at Kia will probably also reject the 27-inch interior screen. The cameras in the place of the door mirrors still have a chance of survival, since Hyundai also uses them. But we get at least three rows of seats. Would you consider it instead of the new Volkswagen ID. buzz?